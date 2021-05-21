Some love it, some hate it but everyone seems to want to know more about it.

I’ve been inundated with questions about Ohio’s Vax-A-Million campaign, the state’s vaccine sweepstakes. There’s two categories Ohio residents can enter into. One includes a prize of $1 million and the other is a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio state university or college. So let me break down the most common questions.

How do I sign up and what information do they need?

There are a couple of ways to sign up. First you must be an Ohio resident and fully vaccinated or have received the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to be eligible. You can go to ohiovaxamillion.com on either your computer or mobile device and sign up online. If you’re 18 years or older, you can pick adult registration for the million dollars. For those ages 12 to 17, there’s another entry to register for the scholarship money.

You’ll put in your name, birth date, address, phone, where you received your vaccine and click a button that indicates you’re giving that information to the Ohio Department of Health. Once the process is complete you will get a screen notification that indicates if your entry was successful.

If you don’t have a computer, you can call 833-4-ASK-ODH and you’ll be signed up over the phone.

If I win, can I remain anonymous or put the money in a trust?

You cannot remain anonymous or try to collect the money in a trust. If you register and win, your name will be announced on the Ohio Lottery Drawing Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. The video of the actual drawing will be on WEWS Channel 5, however every station, including 3News, will have the names available across their platforms and on social media as the names are picked.

There are five drawings beginning next week – one for the money and one for the scholarship. Once you register, you are entered for all five drawings. You cannot enter more than once. In order to qualify, you must be vaccinated by 11:59pm on the Sunday prior to that week’s drawing.

How are they picking winners?

Once you register, the computer system will assign your entry a number. On Monday, a random number generator will pick the winner and some alternates. The Ohio Department of Health will verify who you are and that you are vaccinated. Then you will be contacted and your name will be announced the following Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on live TV. If the entry was fraudulent, the alternate’s name will be announced. That’s why ODH is taking two days to make sure the winning entry is legitimate before the name is announced.

How much do we really get after taxes?

You must pay 34% federal tax and 7% state tax. If you don’t owe child support or any other debt to the state your take home would be $590,000.

How do I know my data won’t get misused?

The entry data is very basic and you’ve likely already given it out. Make sure you are going to the correct website (ohiovaxamillion.com) because hackers can make fake sites. Your entry data is encrypted on its way to the website, but nothing is guaranteed – any site can be hacked. But this contest does not ask for your social security number, banking information and any other personal information. Just name, birth date, address, phone and where you were vaccinated.

What if my child doesn’t want to go to a four-year state college or university?

The scholarship money will be handled by the CollegeAdvantage Direct 529 Savings Plan, who will then give it to the winner. It will cover the amount of the qualifying expenses for in-state tuition, books, room and board for a four- or two-year program or a community college, technical or trade school. It is possible that the funds for room and board may be taxed.

Who is not allowed to enter?

You must be a permanent Ohio resident, U.S. Citizen and ages 12 or over and not incarcerated for a felony. It doesn’t matter if you received your vaccine in another state but you may need to provide proof.

If you work or go to school in Ohio and were vaccinated here, but you live out of state you do not qualify.

Employees and officers of the Ohio Governor’s Office, Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Lottery Commission or any blood relative, spouse or person living in the employee’s household are not eligible.

Where is the prize money coming from?

ODH is using part of the Coronavirus Relief Funds to cover the winnings. The U.S. Treasury authorized funds for broad COVID-19 response programs. The program is legal and also being handled by the Ohio Lottery Commission, who will use its security measures to keep it fair. This is an opt-in program only. You must decide whether or not you want to take part. The state will not be using voter rolls or any other data to enter for you. You must do it yourself.

Good Luck!

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.

