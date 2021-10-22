Hi Monica,

The vaccines don’t work. There are tons of breakthrough infections. What’s the point of getting one now?

There may be breakthrough infections, but those who are fully vaccinated are at a substantially lower risk of hospitalization and dying from COVID-19.

From Jan. 1 through Oct. 13, the Ohio Department of Health reports 30,795 unvaccinated people were hospitalized. During the same time period, 1,290 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized. As for deaths during that time, 9,195 unvaccinated people died. Of the fully vaccinated, 205 people died.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report showing that COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio may have helped prevent roughly 13,000 new COVID-19 infections, 5,300 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths among seniors in Ohio during the first five months of 2021. The study – which was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation – reviewed associations between Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries and the proportion of the fully vaccinated population at the county level between January and May 2021. The study also found that nationally, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.