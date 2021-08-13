Dear Monica,

When can we get booster shots?

Israel already began giving boosters to people over 50 years old. Pfizer says it will apply for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at the end of August. Moderna has not released data yet on its booster studies, but studies show their vaccine is about 78% effective against the delta variant.

Pfizer says that its vaccine efficacy declines to 84% after six months. They also shared preliminary data from lab tests recently that suggests a third dose of its shot is associated with a five-fold increase in antibodies in people between the ages of 18 to 55 after their second dose; for those between 65 and 85, it’s 11-fold. Their research has yet to be peer reviewed.

More importantly, Pfizer data also shows the vaccine is still 97% effective in preventing severe disease, which is what really matters, and what the vaccines were always meant to do. Johnson & Johnson is researching whether doubling up on its adenovirus shot is more efficacious.

As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA say Americans don’t need boosters. Before the CDC could recommend boosters, the FDA would have to change authorization or fully approve the vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said older Americans with compromised immune systems will likely be the first to get a booster. Keep in mind, there are still parts of the world that still don’t have enough vaccine, if any.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.