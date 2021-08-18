Dear Monica,

When will the vaccines get full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval?

The FDA has not disclosed a timeline, but reportedly experts familiar with the process say the FDA is working on this at a rapid pace. It could come as early as the beginning of October for the Pfizer vaccine. However, at the latest it should be fully approved by January. Full FDA approval could help vaccine hesitancy as the delta variant surges and support companies that want to give vaccine mandates to employees.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.