Hi Monica,

Who can get a Pfizer booster shot?

Those who had their second dose at least six months ago and are:

Over age 65

Between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions

Those over 18 who have jobs with high risk of exposure

Healthcare workers

Those in institutional settings

“If you’re between 18 and 65 and you have obesity, diabetes, a heart condition or other chronic medical conditions you’re eligible for the vaccine, if you’re between 18 and 65 and you’re a nurse, a teacher a school bus driver, someone who has a high public contact job, you can get a booster,” said Dr. Keith Armitage, University Hospitals infectious disease expert.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required. They advise to allow two to three weeks to get your booster dose, but you can start making appointments now at more than 35 hundred providers around the state.

ODH said there is more than enough doses to keep vaccinating the unvaccinated as well as giving those who qualify their booster shot.

Don’t forget to take your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to your appointment so it can be updated.

If you lost it, contact the place you received your initial shots or contact your county health department.

Data shows the vaccine, even without a booster, protects people from severe disease and death. So those who are healthy can rest easy that they are still protected.