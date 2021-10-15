Hi Monica,

Why can’t we mix and match vaccines like Canada and Europe?

This is causing a ton of frustration among health professionals on the front lines.

In June, the National Institutes of Health began a mix and match trial. Data could be coming out in days. Meanwhile back in June, the Canadian government gave the OK to mix and match.

Canada allowed mRNA doses to be mixed with the AstraZeneca vaccine when AstraZeneca couldn’t make deliveries in time. It was already being done in the U.K. and Spain and data showed it was safe and effective.

Despite this data, the FDA and CDC have been slow to sign off on mixing vaccines. That could soon change. Meanwhile there are some health professionals around the country doing it anyway to protect patients.

People who may have underlying conditions or are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infections should talk to their doctor about options.