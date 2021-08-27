Monica,

Why should I get the COVID-19 booster shot and why do I have to wait eight months?

It’s not unusual for protection from vaccines to decrease over time. The difference with the COVID-19 vaccine is that health officials have been able to watch its performance globally over the last eight months. International data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is watching – mainly from Israel – indicates the vaccine protection from severe disease is beginning to drop in places that were hit with the Delta variant before the U.S.

That’s what prompted U.S. health officials to get a jump start on a booster roll-out plan. Eight months from the date of your second dose, you will be eligible to get a third dose.

The eight-month mark is just a judgment call made by health officials. It’s not a magical date that means your vaccine expires.

This does not mean your vaccine no longer works. Breakthrough infections are happening, but still remain mild to moderate illness.

The vaccines are still helping to keep the majority of people out of the hospital.

Another benefit of a booster is that it will likely prevent asymptomatic people from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

If you are immuno-compromised, you can schedule your booster shot now, however, it’s strongly advised for you to talk to your doctor first. Immuno-compromised could be people who’ve had solid organ transplants with reduced ability to fight infection, or those with other diseases that leave them vulnerable to infection.

For everyone else: Keep in mind, while the target week to start the booster roll-out is Sept. 20, nothing will happen until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducts an independent evaluation to make sure the third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are safe. Then the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices must issue booster dose recommendations.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, none of this applies to you, yet. It’s too soon to know if booster shots will be recommended, but research is ongoing.

For the Pfizer and Moderna folks, the vaccine booster you receive will be the same as the one you originally received.

Studies are indicating side effects will be similar if somewhat milder to your second dose.

Take your original COVID-19 vaccination card with you when you get your third dose, and yes, if you want, you can get flu shot at the same time.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.