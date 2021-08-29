Monica,

Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I can still get the virus?

Breakthrough cases do not mean the vaccines do not work. The COVID-19 vaccines were really designed for one thing: to prevent severe disease. Studies show they are still highly effective at doing that if you compare the numbers of people who were unvaccinated and hospitalized and/or died compared to those fully vaccinated.

Public health doctors and scientists all warned us that breakthrough cases could happen because no vaccine is 100% effective. But relating to COVID-19, the breakthrough infections that result in hospitalization and death are skewing older and among those who had other co-morbidities like cancer, heart disease, diabetes or similar diseases.

For those who were fully vaccinated and are healthy, they may experience congestion, sneezing, coughing or other symptoms. They typically recover easily. The concern is that they can pass it along to the unvaccinated, such as children who cannot be vaccinated.

Deputy Lorain County Health Commissioner Mark Adams said the chances of a fully vaccinated person giving COVID-19 to another fully vaccinated person is about as common as winning the lottery or getting hit by lightning.

Still, the risk is there for the unvaccinated, which is why guidelines are switching to everyone masking up again.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.