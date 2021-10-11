Stock COVID vaccine
Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

Hi Monica,

There are breakthrough infections and reports that the vaccine protection wears off, so why get the vaccine?

We know there have been breakthrough infections, but the vast majority of those cases never end up in the hospital. Those who do, typically have underlying conditions or are immune compromised. And the numbers are still incredibly low.

For example, from January 2021 to Sept. 30, 27,701 unvaccinated people were hospitalized compared to 1,014 fully vaccinated who had breakthrough infections.

During that same time, 8,178 unvaccinated people died compared to 146 who were fully vaccinated.

