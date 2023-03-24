My cancer odometer hit a big number this year:
Twenty-five bonus years.
Back in 1998, breast cancer took the game of Life and tossed it in the air. All the pieces went flying. Some never landed. I lost some pieces. I got some new pieces.
For me, cancer was a spiritual adventure. One I wouldn’t pick, but one that picked me.
If you have been touched by cancer, I hope these ‘25 Lessons Cancer Taught Me” help you make the journey a bit smoother, richer and deeper.
1. Life is worth the fight.
Yes, you are fighting for your life. Use every tool available to survive. My arsenal? Surgery, chemo and radiation. I had my ovaries and both breasts removed.
2. When you don’t know what to do, just take the next right step.
You don’t have to take a big leap, just the next clear step forward. The next step might be to simply pause and wait.
3. You might not want to handle this, but you can handle this.
You will be amazed at how much you can handle when you have to.
4. Stay put in the day you are in.
No dredging up yesterday, no dreading tomorrow.
5. Everything after cancer is a “get to” not a “have to.”
You “get to” do chemo. You “get to” go bald. There’s actually a drug doctors believe is strong enough to save you. Do it!
6. Instead of telling God how big your problems are, tell your problems how big your God is.
She can handle them.
7. You’re gonna need a bigger God.
If you don’t have one, pray to mine.
8. Build a bigger “we.”
Create a support team of positive, helpful, loving people. No whiners, complainers or toxic drainers.
9. Don’t believe everything you think. Sometimes a headache is just a headache.
After cancer, every ache sends out a warning flare: Is it cancer? Nope. Just headache. Whew.
10. Sometimes you just have to laugh.
Survivors call it tumor humor.
11. Cry like you mean it.
Get it all out. In the shower, in the car, in the arms of someone who loves you.
12. Once you’ve been bald from chemo, there’s no such thing as a bad hair day.
I carry a picture of me bald in my wallet to remind me that every day is a good hair day.
13. Lower the bar as needed.
Some days it’s enough to just move a muscle or change a thought. Or to move to a different couch, chair or window.
14. All those scary things you have to do are just bravery practice.
Face them like a Marine. Semper fi. You got this.
15. No matter what the prognosis, aim for the highest, best life you can live every single day you are alive.
The goal isn’t to live forever. It is to live fully right now.
16. Own your cancer diagnosis date. That’s the day life gave you a do-over.
Every cancerversary is worth celebrating.
17. Your body is a temple not a bounce house. Treat yourself like someone you love.
Eat clean. Move mindfully. Rest often.
18. Embrace the suck.
Some experiences truly suck. They also reveal how tough you really are.
19. Celebrate every finish line.
Finish chemo? Radiation? Burn your hospital footies. Ring a bell. Head to the beach. Buy new sheets.
20. God doesn’t protect us from every difficulty, but God sustains us through them.
Cancer isn’t a punishment or a test. It’s just a scary disease. It’s also a deep spiritual journey if you allow it to be.
21. Find the awe in the awful
Don’t awfulize the awful. Look for the awe tucked in it.
22. You no longer have to do anything that feels like homework.
Cancer is your Get Out of Anything Free Card for the rest of your life.
23. Life is too short for long pity parties.
Have a short one, then get busy living.
24. If you woke up today, God isn’t through with you yet.
The best just might be yet to come.
25. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to anyone, so live the hell out of today.
We all have an expiration date. Most people don’t know that. You do. What a gift.
Please donate to the Traveling Wig Salon to extend the reach of The Gathering Place. Visit bit.ly/3k2NhzP and donate by Venmo, credit card or bank transfer. Or send a check to The Gathering Place, 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122. Thanks for helping us save lives.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.