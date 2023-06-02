It’s over.
Done. Finished. Complete.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “Succession.” “Ted Lasso.” Three of my favorite shows all ran their final episodes in one week.
Endings create great expectations. People still talk about the grand finales to “M*A*S*H*,” “Ozark,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Newhart,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” They still complain about the endings of “Seinfeld,” “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and “Game of Thrones.”
TV shows give us all something to talk about besides the weather and politics. They’re great conversation starters, or enders, if we don’t agree on the show.
I’m going to miss “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a celebration of all things Jewish and funny. Midge and Susie, what a force. I learned a lot from that dynamic duo:
Sometimes you have to grab your chance and break the rules if they aren’t fair. Don’t quit your daydream. Don’t settle for less. Find someone who believes in you and believe in that person. Keep reinventing yourself but stay true to the core of who you know you are and were created to be.
I love when Midge asks, “Why do women have to pretend to be something that they’re not? Why do we have to pretend to be stupid when we’re not stupid? Why do we have to pretend to be helpless when we’re not helpless? Why do we have to pretend to be sorry when we have nothing to be sorry about? Why do we have to pretend we’re not hungry when we’re hungry?”
She speaks for women everywhere: “What if we discover one day that we were always the ones in charge? Just … no one told us.”
Then there’s her husband, Joel. Best line? “Do you know what a dream is? A dream is what keeps you going in a job you hate.”
Then there’s “Succession” (spoilers ahead). That show makes every other family look healthy and normal. What a bunch of dysfunctional, wounded, greedy, narcissists. Or as their own father called them, rats.
Lessons learned? Don’t trust anyone. Especially family. Everyone is flawed. Hurt people hurt people. You always hurt the ones you love. And duck, because they will hurt you back.
People are “economic units.” People find each other “visually aggravating.” Secrets don’t stay secret. Your legacy isn’t just in the accounting, it’s in all the pain oozing out of your children. Money isn’t the root of all evil, but the love of money becomes the evil that tears apart everyone you love.
Shiv, Kendall and Roman are all sad and selfish. When Logan Roy, their father, a white-haired beast of a man, makes a surprise visit to the office wearing sunglasses and stalks the room like a tiger, one person says, “It looks like as if Santa Claus was a hitman.”
No dying dad wants these to be the last words he hears from a son: “I can’t forgive you. But it’s OK and I love you.” And poor Connor. When he finds out his dad died, says, “Oh, man. He never even liked me.”
Kendall delivers one of the most powerful lines after he learns of his dad’s death: “What we do today will always be what we did the day our father died.” Few of us have that moment of grace to pause and choose our response.
Connor speaks for his siblings with this line: “The good thing about having a family that doesn’t love you is that you learn to live without it.”
The final episode answers Tom’s question for Shiv, his wife: “I wonder if the sad I’d be without you would be less than the sad I get from being with you.”
Then, there’s “Ted Lasso.” It’s unlike any other show. Ever. It’s a celebration of kindness, goodness and curiosity. Every character shifts and grows in some deep, important way.
I will truly miss them all. I started rewatching my favorite episodes just to keep in my life a little bit of Ted, Rebecca, Jamie and Roy, who speaks in grunts but has a heart of gold underneath all that barbed wire.
The show reminds me that people are good, and that good emerges when you simply love others, as is. Ted taught me that doing the right thing is never the wrong thing, all people are different people and to learn everyone’s name. Right, Nate?
Inspire people to find the best inside them, not you. Be curious. Ask questions. Be a goldfish. Why? It’s the happiest animal on earth because it has a 10-second memory.
And finally, believe.
In you. In life. In each other.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.