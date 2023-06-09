A big belated happy birthday to the state of Israel, which turned 75 in May.
If you haven’t been to Israel, here are 75 reasons to add it to your bucket list:
1. It’s a great place for romance. We went there on our honeymoon way back in 1997.
2. ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, formerly called the Nahum Goldmann Museum of the Jewish Diaspora. All those gorgeous models of temples lost to hatred will haunt you forever.
3. Tzfat. One of the holiest cities I’ve ever seen. Every winding street felt like a mystical journey.
4. Those beautiful blue doors painted to confuse evil spirits.
5. The striking white of all that stone when the sun hits it.
6. The entire country feels like a sacred center for all.
7. Best falafel ever.
8. All those giant platters of olives.
9. The Old City and all its charm.
10. Shabbat shuts down most of the country.
11. Cherry tomatoes were invented in Israel.
12. So was Waze, the app that helps me avoid every obstacle on the road.
13. The power of remembrance when the entire country pauses on Yom Hashoah and Yom Hazikaron.
14. The communal spirit on every kibbutz.
15. This vegetarian loves that Tel Aviv is called the vegan capital of the world.
16. All those notes tucked in the Western Wall, including my prayer for my friends to get a child, who arrived a year later.
17. El Al security. Tough love but they keep you safe.
18. Mail a letter to God, and it goes to the Letters to God department in the Israeli Postal Company.
19. Every religion can feel at home here.
20. The Sea of Galilee.
21. The Via Dolorosa for Christians to walk.
22. The Church of Holy Sepulchre.
23. All those olive gardens.
24. Soooo many museums.
25. Prime Minister Golda Meir was the fourth elected woman head of state in the world, and that was way back in 1969.
26. That lovely blue and white flag.
27. Yad Vashem and that red train car, a Memorial to the Deportees.
28. Wonder Woman actress and model Gal Gadot was born there.
29. On Yom Kippur, the country shuts down to honor this High Holy Day.
30. It’s the birthplace of Christianity.
31. Islam’s Dome of the Rock.
32. The Baha’i Gardens in Haifa.
33. The road signs are in Hebrew, Arabic and English.
34. Israel gave asylum to more than 30,000 Ukrainian refugees.
35. Some nine out of 10 homes harness solar power to heat their water.
36. Gorgeous views everywhere.
37. The Psalms come alive, like in the valley of the shadow of death.
38. Haifa has the largest underground hospital in the world.
39. All that Hamsa hand jewelry.
40. A Jewish person anywhere in the world can become a citizen.
41. Hebrew, a sacred language, is the mother tongue.
42. All those trees.
43. The Torah and the Bible come alive in every step you take.
44. Israel invented voicemail technology.
45. PlayStation? Yep. Invented in Israel.
46. USB flash drive? Invented in Israel.
47. The game Mastermind, which boggles my brain, was invented here.
48. It’s the only Middle East country supportive to the LGBTQ+ community.
49. The largest ancient dog cemetery is here.
50. The country recycles almost 90% of its wastewater.
51. Israeli Arabs, Muslims and Christians have all served on the country’s supreme court.
52. Where else can you get hummus flavored ice cream?
53. The country offers free in vitro fertilization for couples struggling to conceive.
54. Even though soldiers carry guns everywhere, there are stiff restrictions on gun ownership.
55. The country has its own time zone. IST – Israel Standard Time.
56. All those cafes.
57. Limonana. Lemonade really does marry well with mint.
58. The rugelach. I’m not a fan, but my hubby is.
59. The people are guarded but friendly-ish. Emphasis on the ish.
60. You can drive from the Red Sea to the Lebanon border in six hours.
61. The Jewish Quarter.
62. The Muslim Quarter.
63. The Christian Quarter.
64. The Armenian Quarter.
65. You can float on the Dead Sea, nature’s spa.
66. All those fascinating archaeological expeditions.
67. The air markets with endless colorful options.
68. Masada, that ancient fortress.
69. Bahai Gardens in Haifa.
70. The Armenian pottery.
71. Za’atar spices. Bring some home to taste Israel all year.
72. The beaches.
73. Camel rides. Watch out for the spit.
74. The walls surrounding the old city.
75. The fact that Israel exists as a refuge for Jews everywhere in the world is a reason to see it and to celebrate it.
