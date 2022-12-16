In the end, love won.
Love always wins.
It might take a long time – and it did – but love always wins.
The year I got married, back in 1996, our country slammed the door shut on gay marriage. All the gay people we love and celebrate as family members and friends were told the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness didn’t apply to them.
The Defense of Marriage Act swept the country and was signed into law that year. From then on, no state was required to recognize a same-gender marriage performed in another state. Sadly, Ohio was one of some 30 states that passed a state constitutional amendment defining marriage as between one man and one woman.
Back in 1996, it seemed as if the door closed forever on gay marriage.
Last week, the door swung wide open. I thought of all those doors that closed on gay love as I watched two men kiss in a doorway in a Hallmark holiday movie on Sunday night.
To celebrate the new law, Ellen DeGeneres posted a photo of her wedding day on Instagram. She is sitting with the love of her life. Ellen in a white suit, her bride, in a white poofy dress, holding hands. Ellen posted this quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. under the photo:
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
What a long arc it has been.
Both the House and Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, which gave a new layer of federal protection to same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. President Joe Biden signed it into law Dec. 13. The bill repealed the Defense of Marriage Act. From here on out, all states will have to recognize legal marriages performed in other states.
Evolution takes time. Massachusetts legalized gay marriage in 2004, then other states followed.
In 2013, the Supreme Court declared DOMA unconstitutional. In 2015, in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court said all amendments banning same-sex marriage were invalid, that same-sex couples were entitled to the same rights and privileges as straight couples under the 14th Amendment. Don’t you just love those amendments?
I celebrate the victory by watching “The Holiday Sitter,” a rom-com Hallmark holiday movie starring Jonathan Bennett. He told TODAY, “Growing up, I never saw a love that looked like my love in Christmas movies.”
In the movie, he plays a gay uncle who lives in Manhattan and returns to his sister’s home to babysit her two kids. He falls in love with the man next door.
Kudos to Hallmark for truly making the yuletide gay with its first ever holiday movie starring two gay men as leads. “The Holiday Sitter” had all the usual trimmings, ice skaters, ornaments, a small town festival, a Christmas play, piles of snow and the classic big moments: The Dilemma. The Misunderstanding. The Interrupted Kiss. The Final Big Kiss.
What made it different was it made gay love seem so normal.
Because it is.
The men meet on a first date that ends abruptly as so many first dates do. One guy wants a family; the other doesn’t. Couples walk arm in arm, including two gay men, when a third man points out, “Kevin was my high school boyfriend,” as if it’s the most normal thing in the world.
Because it is.
A woman shows off her engagement ring – from a woman – as if it’s the most normal thing in the world.
Because it is.
The gay man who doesn’t want to be married or have a family tells her, “Didn’t we say marriage was for other people?” They laugh.
Yes, legally, marriage used to be for other people.
Now it’s for everyone.
Hallmark got it right. No one in the movie cared that anyone was gay. They were just two guys loved by all the people in their lives. The two men were brothers and sons and uncles and neighbors and friends. They just happened to be gay.
At the end, when Sam dares to tell Jason how he feels, he’s scared and tells his sister, “I don’t know what I’m doing.” She says, “You’re risking your heart.”
That’s what love does. Takes the risk.
And that kiss? The big grand finale kiss? Would Hallmark minimize it? Would the camera shy away?
No. It was long and tender and sweet, and when it ended, their entire family and all the neighbors cheered. Their love was witnessed and celebrated by all.
It’s about time.
