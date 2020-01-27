A helicopter drops out of the sky and a country remembers…

Remembers that life is short.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was just 41 and his daughter, Gianna, 13, when they died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed Gianna’s basketball teammate, Alyssa Altobelli, her parents John and Keri; coach Christina Mauser; Payton Chester, a middle-school student, and her mom, Sarah and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Remembers that life changes in the blink of an eye.

Kobe Bryant flew on the court. How could he fall from the sky? He was just starting his second act after retiring from the Lakers in 2016.

Remembers that family moments matter more than all the victories in the world.

Facebook is flooded with endless courtside photos of Kobe Bryant, his massive arms wrapped around Gianna, both of them wearing giant grins.

Remembers that a spouse can be gone in an instant, so go home and pick up his socks and fluff that pile of pillows she loves, and pour more love into the love of your life.

In an instant, Vanessa Bryant, 37, became a widow with three children, 17, 3 and 6 months old. A widow faced with grieving the loss of her husband and daughter while holding the hearts of her other three children together.

Remembers that grace matters more than victory.

Bryant’s last tweet was to congratulate LeBron James for surpassing his all-time scoring record: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Remembers that even though you have 15 million followers on Twitter, the kids at basketball camp are your biggest fans.

LeBron was a 13-year-old boy at a basketball camp when Bryant taught him, “If you want to be great, you got to put the work in. There’s no substitution for work.”

Remembers that no matter how much money you make, it isn’t what you buy but what you give away that matters to the world.

The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation Bryant was created to improve the lives of young people and needy families. Bryant gave time to Make-A-Wish Foundation, NBA Cares and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He also launched the Kobe Basketball Academy to mentor young athletes.

Remembers that the life of a legend isn’t always easy.

When Bryant married outside of his race, income and age, his parents didn’t come to the wedding. He was black; she was a Latina. He came from affluence, she from a tract house. He was 22; she was 18.

Remembers that even sports figures who win five NBA rings and two Olympic Gold medals are still flawed human beings.

A hotel worker accused Bryant of rape in 2003. He went public and said he thought the sex was consensual and admitted adultery. Criminal charges were dropped when the worker wouldn’t testify. They settled a civil case out of court.

Remembers that no matter what divides us, like impeachment proceedings and presidential candidates, we rally together to mourn and to celebrate a life that became a legend.

The 6-foot-6-inch shooting guard left high school and joined the Los Angeles Lakers when he was just 17, so young his parents had to co-sign that first contract for $3.5 million. Kobe Bryant spent his entire career, 20 seasons, giving his all for basketball.

Remembers that talent takes more than passion.

“You asked for my hustle, I gave you my heart. I played through the sweat and through the hurt,” he told us.

Remembers that passion takes everything out of you.

In the short film that won him an Oscar, Kobe Bryant put his love into words in “Dear Basketball, the legend of Kobe Bryant.”

“You gave a 6-year-old boy his Lakers’ dream ... but I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye, and that’s okay, I’m ready to let go … I’ll always be that kid with the rolled up socks, garbage can in the corner, five seconds on the clock, ball in my hand, 5, 4, 3, 2 , 1. Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Remembers that icons are mere mortals.

In his last game with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant grabbed the mic and told the crowd, “This has been absolutely beautiful. I can’t believe it’s come to an end.”

Neither can we.