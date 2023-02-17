Growing old ain’t for sissies.
Just ask Madonna.
Or whoever that impostor was at the Grammy Awards.
Madonna didn’t look like Madonna. At least our version of Madonna, which caused an online uproar. One New York Post opinion writer called her face an eyesore. United Kingdom talk show host Piers Morgan wrote a caption under her photo that read, “I thought Halloween was in October.”
We all missed the bigger moment, that Madonna was introducing the performance of Sam Smith and Kim Petras, the first transgender singer to win a Grammy.
After the awards ceremony, Madonna wrote on Instagram: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long-lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!”
Like her or not, she’s still the highest grossing female touring artist ever.
Madonna wrote, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous.”
I’m impressed that she’s still pumping out music at 64 and going on tour. When I saw her on stage, I just thought her braids looked a bit too tight. What do I know?
I do wish women would stop turning to Botox, microneedling, nips and tucks, fillers, implants, bleach, tattooed eyebrows and liposuction as some fountain of youth.
Can’t we just love the skin we are in?
I’d rather have wrinkles than skin that looks freshly steamed and pressed. I’d rather have no breasts than freakishly large implants some celebrities flaunt. How do they even sleep at night, I wonder? We’ve become a nation obsessed with cleavage and staying young at any cost. Why?
Whose version of beauty matters?
Madonna is 64; I’m 66. I’d rather look in the mirror and see me, even with all my age spots and creases and those lines under my eyes that my Slovak gramma passed on to me. My gramma tucked her long gray hair in a bun, wore aprons and babushkas and never cared a whit about how she looked to the world. She had cows to feed, beans to plant and grandkids to spoil.
I’m pushing the boundaries in my own way. I had a double mastectomy with no reconstruction to prevent dying from breast cancer. I rarely wear makeup and never wear fingernail polish. I stopped coloring my hair during COVID-19. Gray is the new blonde, I tell my friends. Many women my age and older have told me, “I wish I were brave enough to do that.” It is quite freeing to go natural.
My motto? It’s OK to look your age. You still don’t have to act it.
I don’t turn to celebrities for advice, but I do admire actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who had Botox in the past. She told the world, “I did plastic surgery – it didn’t work, I hated it. It made me feel worse!”
She stopped coloring her hair, too. “And the term, anti-aging … what? What are you talking about? We’re all going to f---ing age. We’re all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you’re 70? I want to look 70 when I’m 70.”
Me too.
Actress Emma Thompson, 63, appeared nude with all her lumps and bumps in the 2022 movie, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” She calls plastic surgery a form of “collective psychosis.”
She told The Wrap, “Why would you do that to yourself? I simply don’t understand. I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you’re actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis.”
A friend of mine recently shared this post on Facebook: “It’s OK to grow old and look old. The seasons exist to show us that there is a season for everything. We are no different from the earth. Be OK with the natural process of life.”
When it comes to aging, the goal isn’t to look young forever. It’s to gracefully live the season you are in. Aging gracefully means you embrace the age you are as a grace and a gift denied many.
