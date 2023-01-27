We will find out on March 12.
The nominations are in. Have you seen any of the Oscar contenders?
In my book, the best movie of the year was “The Banshees of Inisherin” starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell. It’s dark and haunting and hasn’t left me since I saw it months ago. I’ve not seen a movie portray the power of friendship and how civil war damages it so deeply.
I’d give “Top Gun: Maverick” a special award just to keep Tom Cruise taking us with him in those fighter jets.
I wanted to love “The Fabelmans,” but the fable didn’t capture me. I wanted to shake the mom. How can you leave your kids for a man?
Some movies simply aren’t my genre, like “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” I’m just not a whodunit murder mystery type, but I’m glad they made the movie for all who did love it.
The Oscars elevate movie making, just like the Pulitzer Prizes elevate journalism. Awards set a bar high, and in the act of trying to reach it, great stories are told.
Tom Sherak, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, said in 2011, “Movies also create debate, they create conversation, they create an atmosphere.” He said the Oscar is an “internationally recognized sign of excellence.”
That doesn’t mean every movie that wins one is excellent to everyone. A best picture should stand the test of time and tell a great story in a fresh, memorable and meaningful way.
The best pictures should both transport and transform you, like “CODA,” which took us into a deaf family. “12 Years a Slave” and “Schindler’s List” gave us a view of man’s inhumanity to man that we will never forget.
A great movie doesn’t have to be profound. It can simply put us in someone else’s shoes to change us forever.
I loved “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks and featuring Cleveland’s very own Peter Lawson Jones. How cool that a former county commissioner made a big career shift and ended up in a movie next to Hanks. We were sitting in the theater watching the movie when the character Reuben showed up. At the exact same moment, I turned to my husband and we both whispered way too loudly, “It’s Peter Lawson Jones.”
“Otto” is a perfect movie about imperfect people. Otto is a grump but the movie reveals all the layers why. Hanks shows us the deep despair that loneliness brings. It left me wanting to be kinder to strangers. We never truly know what others are going through.
Not every movie is worthy of your time. I’ve walked out of films. It’s time to leave when a little voice whispers, Is this worth two hours of your life? Not every movie is. I left “A Serious Man.” This black comedy didn’t have enough comedy for me. I walked out of “There’s Something About Mary” because the humor felt too mean spirited. I fled “Uncut Gems” because I was tired of all the yelling.
Other people loved those movies. There truly is something for everybody.
Movies are great conversation starters. You have to tread lightly before you trash a movie that someone else treasured. I try to ask, “What did you like about it?” before offering a critique.
Movies provide great escapes. During the worst of COVID-19, movies gave us comfort and connection. When I had cancer back in 1989, my brain was too fuzzy on chemo to read a book, but I could follow a movie. My friend, Beth, dropped off a stack from the library. That act of love has never left me.
Neither have the lines from “All About Eve,” which Beth picked out for me. I can still see Bette Davis saying, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night” and “Heaven help me, I love a psychotic.”
Movies help you forget yourself to find yourself. Last week, I watched “About Time” for the second time. I don’t know if it won any awards, but it won my heart and soul. It reminded me to live today so well that I don’t need to relive it, even if I could, and to not let any moments of life be lived without joy, beauty, love and connection to others.
C.S. Lewis once wrote, “We read to know that we are not alone.”
There’s no better reason to watch a movie.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.