We used to call it hunger.
Now it’s called “food insecurity.”
It’s not just a fancy phrase for hunger. It’s hunger coupled with the anxiety and stress of not having reliable access every day to affordable, healthy food for you and your family.
Children suffer from it. Seniors on fixed incomes struggle with it. Veterans with disabilities face it daily. People you might know well deal with it. So does the stranger at the grocery store who leaves behind the items the food assistance card doesn’t cover.
Food insecurity is not knowing day to day if you can feed your kids or if you can feed them food that is healthy enough.
There were a lot of things we went without in our family of 11 children, but food wasn’t one of them. We always had three meals a day, stretched thin some days, but we always had enough.
The cupboard always had boxes of cereal and fresh milk. My mom clipped coupons and dad lugged in giant bags of potatoes bigger than a bed pillow.
We planted a garden behind the garage and grew tomatoes, peppers and green beans.
We climbed the cherry tree by the driveway and fought the birds for nature’s candy to freeze for pies. We sat at the table for hours digging out the pits, our fingers stained for days.
We drove out to the country and picked strawberries every June. We filled the back of our station wagon with those mini crates then cleaned the berries and froze them in a freezer the size of a coffin in our basement.
We never went to bed hungry. If we ran out of food at dinner, there was always a bowl of cereal before bed. We could count on it, trust it.
Food insecurity means you can’t count on it.
You can’t count on breakfast every morning. The food runs out by the end of the month, just like the money.
You can’t count on lunch, unless the school provides it. A lot of kids go hungry over winter break because they get no free breakfast or lunch the schools provide.
December is a great season of giving. Food is one of the greatest gifts you can give.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank provides food to hundreds of organizations that provide food to families and individuals in six counties.
The most needed food items are beef stew, canned soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter and cereal.
The most requested non-food items needed are deodorant, laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The best way to help is to give money. For $1, the food bank can provide four solid meals to a family, stretching that dollar more than you can. You can donate online or mail a check. You can become a monthly donor, and make it part of your own food budget to feed another family breakfast, lunch or dinner.
You can also give time. Just go to greaterclevelandfoodbank.org to find out the best way to do that or call 216-738-2069.
If you want to choose what to give, consider this:
Babies need diapers, wipes, formula, baby food in jars or pouches.
Everyone could use basic self care. Donate deodorant, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, toilet paper, mouthwash, lip balm, shampoo or conditioner.
Women and girls need feminine hygiene products. Think about how difficult it is to not have proper period products every month. Buy tampons, panty liners and pads.
Give comfort. Give tea bags, coffee or hot cocoa packets.
What will they eat for breakfast? Donate granola bars, juice boxes, instant oatmeal, boxes of cereal plus dried milk or soy, rice, oat or almond milk.
What would make a good lunch? Donate canned tuna, peanut butter, crackers, pepperoni and boxes of raisins, apricots or dried cherries.
Think dinner. Give canned stew, spaghetti and meatballs and hearty soups. Toss in a new can opener.
Imagine a birthday and make it special. Give a cake mix, tub of icing and box of candles.
Add a splash spice with filled salt and pepper shakers, chili powder, oregano or cinnamon.
Toss in some joy, a bag of cookies, a few chocolate bars or a box of brownie mix.
Donate dishwashing soap, laundry soap or a few pairs of new cozy socks.
Drop them off between weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at 15500 South Waterloo Road in Cleveland.
As you walk through your day, walk through their shoes and give them the best gift you can:
Hope.
