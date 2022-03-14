Every day we’re bombarded by images of war, images that won’t leave us.

The bodies of the mother and her two children who were killed as they tried to flee Ukraine. They fell on the street, next to their suitcases, still wearing their backpacks.

We saw the wounded pregnant woman carried out on a stretcher from the bombed maternity hospital.

We saw the weeping children saying goodbye to their fathers at train stations.

What can we do from so far away?

You do what you can do to bring hope and help.

Airbnb waived its fees in Ukraine. More than 61,000 nights were booked for refugees from people who wanted to do something to help.

Parents in Poland are parking strollers on the train platforms for the families who fled with babies and toddlers.

A little girl sang her heart out to give hope to those around her in a bomb shelter in Kyiv. Her missing front teeth tell you she’s probably 6 or so. Amelia stood in the crowded, noisy bomb shelter and sang “Let it Go” in Russian. As she sang the words from Disney’s movie “Frozen,” the shelter fell silent.

She had wanted to sing on stage one day. More than 15 million have watched the video. When you watch it, look at the scared parents and children around her, the clutter, the chaos, the supplies in disarray. Then don’t take your eyes off that child, those big brown eyes, those nervous little fingers.

The star from the movie, Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa, shared the video on Twitter with these words: “We see you. We really, really see you.”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote the song with her husband Robert Lopez wrote: “Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice. My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

Outside a train station in Lviv where people hurried by with backpacks, boxes and suitcases, a woman in a heavy winter coat and long flowing black hair sat down to an outdoor piano and played, “What a Wonderful World.”

Near the border of Medyka, Poland, Italian pianist Davide Mortarelli played the piano for Ukrainian refugees.

The greatest cellist in the world, Yo-Yo Ma, played his cello outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. He said, “I felt I just had to do something to express my sorrow about the plight of Ukraine.” He stood next to a green street sign outside the Russian Embassy that protesters had installed to declare the street “Zelenskyy Way.”

The cellist opened his performance at Washington’s Kennedy Center with Ukraine’s national anthem.

You can buy the work of Ukrainian artists on Etsy. Search “Ukraine sellers digital downloads” and buy a child’s drawings or art in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The money can go into a PayPal account that they can access anywhere.

One mother is selling digital downloads of her children’s rainbows, smiling faces and colorful houses still standing. She wrote: “These drawings were drawn by my children. We are from Chernihiv. My family experienced a real horror, we spent the night in a basement underground shelter. I have three small children, Vera, 7 years old, Katya, 1 year 11 months old, Vladimir 6 months old. We left our home forever. Thanks everyone. I am grateful to everyone, I really appreciate.”

It’s hard to watch children flee their homes forever.

It’s harder for them if we turn away.

The soaring voice of that little girl in the shelter hasn’t left me. The little girl in pink with her tiny hand pressed to the train window to “touch” her daddy’s hand on the other side of the glass left an imprint on my heart. The boy with the big eyes pressing his teddy bear against the train window for one last glimpse of home made me cry.

After I made a donation to UNICEF, my heart felt a big lighter. I sent them helpers.

Mr. Rogers used to tell his audience of children: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

If you can’t be one of the helpers, please send them helpers.

Just do the one thing that you can do.

Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.