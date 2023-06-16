Books are scaring people.
They’re supposed to.
Books are supposed to scare you with the truth about racism and antisemitism and hatred for gays, Native Americans, immigrants and others who have been marginalized, ostracized and hated to death. Books are meant to challenge you to be better so you go and make the world better.
You can’t handle the truth? Don’t read it, but don’t stop others from reading it.
Florida is the latest hot spot for book banning. One, yes, just one, parent complained that Amanda Gorman’s famous poem, “The Hill We Climb,” was “not educational” and included indirect “hate messages” so access to the book was restricted.
The lines the parent objected to included: “We’ve braved the belly of the beast. We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace. And the norms and notions of what ‘just is’ – Isn’t always justice.”
“And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow, we do it. Somehow, we’ve weathered and witnessed – a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
A committee at Bob Graham Education Center, a K-8 school in Miami-Dade County, restricted access to “The Hill We Climb,” even though the poem was safe enough for the entire nation to hear when Gorman read it at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Gorman posted this message on social media: “I wrote ‘The Hill We Climb’ so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment. Ever since, I’ve re-ceived countless letters and videos from children inspired by ‘The Hill We Climb’ to write their own poems. Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”
The good news? Sales for Gorman’s book soared.
Texas is No. 1 in fear, with the highest number of books banned from schools.
The banners claim to protect children from inappropriate material, which has become a catch phrase to cover anything a parent fears. The books on the firing line usually include those addressing race and racism, queer and gender issues, antisemitism and the Holocaust.
PEN America, which seeks to protect free expression in literature, reported that more than 1,600 books were banned from school libraries during the 2021-22 school year.
That’s why summer reading is more important than ever. What a great time to expose your children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren to books that open their minds and hearts.
Create a sanctuary for banned books in your home. Buy them from your local independent bookstores. Place them in the nearest little free library. Urge your local school board and libraries to keep freedom of speech alive by carrying banned books and making them available to all.
I bought “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History,” and “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” to support author Art Spiegelman, who won the Pulitzer Prize for this graphic novel that depicts a cat-and-mouse retelling of the Holocaust.
It tells the true story of his father’s life. It was banned for scaring people. The Holocaust is supposed to scare you.
Make your own summer reading list and fill it with banned books. Here are some titles to add to your list:
Pretty much anything by Lorain native Toni Morrison. Her books “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved,” and “Song of Solomon” have all ended up banned.
Books on race and racism, like: “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi; “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas; “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates; and “1619 Project,” The New York Times Pulitzer-Prize winning report on the legacy of slavery.
Books by or about minorities: “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time India,” by Sherman Alexie; “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” by Zora Neale Hurston; “The Color Purple,” by Alice Walker and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya An-gelou.
Books on the Holocaust: “The Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank; “The Giver” and “Number the Stars,” by Lois Lowry; and “Night,” by Elie Wiesel.
Include banned books with LGBTQ+ themes, like “Gender Queer,” by Maia Ko-babe; “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson.
Add a few random banned books, like “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” by Jonathan Safran Foer; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky and “Nineteen Minutes,” by Jodi Picoult.
