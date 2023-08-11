Barbie and I go way back.
Back to my brothers pulling off her head. Back to the first bendable Barbie. Back to Midge, Barbie’s BFF. Back to Skipper, Barbie’s little sister. Back to sewing endless clothes for her. Back to cutting her hair and regretting it.
Barbie made her debut in 1959, when I was 3. Decades later, my daughter discovered her. Years later, her two daughters fell in love with Barbie and the Dreamhouse, airplane, convertible and endless pairs of heels and handbags.
I have spent a lot of time in Barbieland. Too much. Like many moms, I cringe when I hear a girl squeal, “Let’s play Barbies.”
Most of us have a love/hate relationship with that doll. Barbie owned more clothes than my closet has ever seen. And that figure. It’s been estimated to be 39-18-33 in human form.
I remember the turning point when I left behind baby dolls for Barbie. A whole world opened. It was like going from black and white to color. All those clothes! All those career opportunities. All those possibilities
An attorney. An astronaut. A marine biologist. Even president, which sadly, no human woman has achieved to date. Barbie was never a wife or mother. She was created to give women all those other choices.
Poor Ken. We all owned a token Ken, Barbie’s main accessory, with plastic hair you couldn’t comb, no genitals and six-pack abs.
I laughed all the way through “Barbie.” I didn’t expect to cry, but did when America Ferrera, who plays the mother of a young daughter, describes the tightrope women teeter on daily:
“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow, we’re always doing it wrong.
“You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin.
“You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.
“You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard. It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.
“I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us.”
Wow. Just wow.
A Jewish woman, Ruth Handler, created the Barbie doll for her daughter, Barbara, to help girls explore careers. She and her husband, Elliot, created Mattel in their garage in Los Angeles back in 1945. Barbie was a tough sell. Male buyers just wanted baby dolls so girls could pretend to be mothers. Handler told them girls wanted so much more. She was adamant Barbie not have a child – ever.
Turns out Barbie was a feminist all along – she owned her own house and car at a time when my own mom didn’t even have a driver’s license.
Director Greta Gerwig smashed box office records reaching a whopping $1 billion. Here’s why. In the New York Times Magazine, Gerwig shared the story of being at a friend’s home for Friday night Shabbat dinners. Her friend’s father placed his hand on the children’s heads and gave them this blessing: “You are a child of God. I put my hand over you, and I bless you as a child of God at this table. And that’s your value.”
Gerwig said, “I remember feeling the sense of, ‘Whatever your wins and losses were for the week, whatever you did or you didn’t do, when you come to this table, your value has nothing to do with that … I remember feeling so safe in that and feeling so, like, enough.”
She wants us to leave the theater feeling like she did at that Shabbat dinner.
“I want them to get blessed,” she said.
Her movie places that loving hand on all of us. It’s a blessing and a permission slip. We can all finally stop the quest for perfection.
Even Ken.
