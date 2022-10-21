“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” L. M. Montgomery wrote in “Anne of Green Gables.”
Me, too.
And to live in Ohio in October is breathtaking.
Every day, I walk the dog around the nearest lake. I don’t avoid the muddy path or the messy mulch. I want my feet to get a taste of real earth, not the paved path. The air smells different in the woods. It smells like trees, mud, leaves, like life.
And the sky. Don’t get me started or I’ll never stop. How can you not love this October sky? We’re talking more than 50 shades of gray. Depending upon the day, you’ll see endless mountains, oceans and plowed acres above. Maybe even a few dinosaurs. And that electric light just before sunset sets everything aglow.
Last week, I walked along Euclid Creek in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Creek Reservation with a dear friend. It’s truly an urban oasis. The water rushed by from a downpour the day before, flowing in endless waves and waterfalls on its way to Lake Erie. The trees stood so majestic, near that giant wall of rock. The bedrock below the creek is over 360 million years old.
Some people drive to Vermont or New Hampshire to see the best fall leaves. There’s a show right outside your home. Get out for a walk and you’ll see leaves in shades that make that 64-pack of Crayolas look inadequate.
We walked along the creek path and took deep gulps of fresh air. Ah, the bouquet of autumn.
“What’s that smell,” my friend asked.
“Earth,” I answered.
The breeze carried the scent of dirt and mud and leaves and worms. It was life stinging our faces with fall, rubbing our noses in this big, beautiful ball of blue that floats through the universe.
Too often we’ve got our faces buried in Facebook to see it. We’re scrolling through our Twitter feed and miss the twitter of real birds, the cawing of blue jays and the rat-a-tat-tat of woodpeckers. We’re checking Instagram for likes and comments when, if we just looked up and around, we’d get instant gratification from Earth itself.
And TikTok? Life is ticking by while you’re on the couch watching endless videos of strangers doing randomly weird things.
My daughter texted me last week to share what actor William Shatner wrote about his trip on the Blue Origin spaceship last fall. He’s got a new book out and this excerpt is making the rounds on social media. I thought he’d boast about how cool it was to be out in space, but what he wrote should give us all pause.
For decades, he played a space traveler on “Star Trek.” When he actually ventured out in space, he was 90 years old. Leaving planet Earth to see the world beyond us filled him with grief.
He talks about it in his book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” “Variety” posted an excerpt from it. Shatner wrote that everything he expected to feel about going to space didn’t at all happen.
“I had thought that going into space would be the ultimate catharsis of that connection I had been looking for between all living things – that being up there would be the next beautiful step to understanding the harmony of the universe. In the film, “Contact,” when Jodie Foster’s character goes to space and looks out into the heavens, she lets out an astonished whisper, “They should’ve sent a poet.” I had a different experience, because I discovered that the beauty isn’t out there, it’s down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound.”
“It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness. Every day, we are confronted with the knowledge of further destruction of Earth at our hands: the extinction of animal species, of flora and fauna ... things that took 5 billion years to evolve, and suddenly we will never see them again because of the interference of mankind. It filled me with dread. My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral.”
It’s our wake-up call. To love this Earth, to spend real time on it.
The beauty is down here.
October is calling. Say yes.
