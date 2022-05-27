No rain, no flowers.
No mud, no lotus.
No dandelions, no wishes.
Those aren’t just trite sayings on inspirational posters. They are deep truths to savor.
Too often, we want to wish away the stuff in life we see as unpleasant. Small stuff, like the rain, the muddy footprints, the dandelions invading the yard. And the big stuff we try to pray away: A diagnosis, a divorce, a disease.
The big stuff doesn’t make sense when you’re mired in the mess. It’s only in the rear-view mirror of life, when you get some distance and perspective, that you can see all the magic tucked in the mess and can see how it transformed your life.
Cancer is like that. No one wants it. It wreaks havoc in all our lives.
I got breast cancer in 1998. At first, it’s all you can think about. After you finish treatment, you tiptoe slowly into trusting life. Then you hit your five-year survival rate and finally exhale. Then you can go weeks and months without thinking about it until someone you know gets diagnosed.
A few weeks ago, I got an email from a dear friend. The subject read: “You may have saved my life.” Danielle Wiggins, the multi-platform anchor on the “GO! Morning “show for WKYC, heeded my constant nagging about doing regular breast self-exams. That’s how she found the lump.
Cancer is in my rear-view mirror, but it’s also my calling card. I keep a picture of me bald in my wallet to remind me, every day is bonus day to be of service to others.
So much in life we would wish away if we could. When my hair fell out from chemo, I bought an expensive wig so the world wouldn’t see me bald. A salon that was supposed to style it to look like me ruined it. When I picked up the wig, it looked like road kill.
I can laugh about it now. The grandkids have since used it as a costume. Grandkids I could only dream about back then when I didn’t know how long I’d get to live.
Back then, I was devastated about that wig. I ended up facing the world bald and wearing a ball cap most days.
Years later, I gave a speech to cancer survivors at a cancer support center in Indiana. It was like our Gathering Place, only they had a wig salon. Free wigs?! Wow.
I took dozens of photos and sent them to Eileen Saffran, who had created The Gathering Place. With her staff and donors, we created a wig salon. There is now one at both locations and at the MetroHealth Cancer Center.
It didn’t hit me how powerful that was until last week when I took Danielle to The Gathering Place. CEO Michele Seyranian showed us the wig salon. I forgot they had named it after me, which blows me away.
Danielle is only 40. I was 41. I wrote columns about my experience; she shared hers last week on WKYC to save lives.
Many people don’t want cancer to define them. They tuck it away and never talk about it. That’s fine. But I look at it this way: I got cancer as a lottery ticket in life, one I didn’t want, but when that number gets called for someone else, I hold up my ticket. I’m a survivor. I can’t help everybody, but I can help somebody.
Your lottery ticket might be Parkinson’s disease or your mom’s Alzheimer’s disease or your son’s autism. Your lottery ticket might be bipolar disorder or depression or alcoholism.
The truth is, most real lottery tickets are losers. You scratch them off, feel unlucky and toss them out. But a life lottery ticket, when you use it for others, everyone is a winner.
That’s why Danielle gave me a thank-you card full of lottery tickets.
Whatever you have been handed in life or will be handed in life, there will always be something you don’t want. Something you wouldn’t choose. Something the world needs you to share so you can be of service.
My friends in recovery taught me this beautiful promise that turns their sordid past into someone else’s sacred gift: “We will not regret the past, nor wish to shut the door on it.”
Danielle just opened the door wide for so many more women, especially women in the Black community, where cancer mortality rates are higher.
Open your door.
If you’re sitting on a life lottery ticket, make it a winner for someone else.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.