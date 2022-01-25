The more we know, the more chilling it gets.
Another synagogue visited by terror. A synagogue under attack near Fort Worth, Texas. Hostages taken. Eleven hours of negotiations. A gunman ordering hostages to kneel.
This time, the ending changed. This time, the training kicked in. This time, the hostages freed themselves.
Early in the day, a stranger knocked on the door. It was chilly out, so Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker let the man in and served him tea. Later, during prayer when the rabbi turned to face Jerusalem, he heard a “click.”
That’s when the gun came out. And that’s when the training clicked in.
“When your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety, to get out,” the rabbi told CBS Morning News.
That training turned the gentle rabbi into Rambo at just the right moment.
In interviews and on his Facebook page, the rabbi shared what unfolded at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during Shabbat on Jan. 15: A man held a gun on four hostages while ranting and yelling at negotiators on the phone. The hostages feared for their lives.
The training kicked in for the rabbi. When he was told to sit down, he picked a seat near an exit. When he was able to rub a fellow hostage’s shoulders, he whispered about using the exit door. When pizza was delivered, he told a hostage to get it and stay close to the door. The rabbi scooted chairs closer to him to block shrapnel or bullets.
When the gunman asked for something to drink, the rabbi went in the kitchen to look for juice. After he gave the gunman a drink, he saw the gun was no longer in a good position and knew it was their best chance.
When the gunman told them to get on their knees, the rabbi slowly mouthed, “NO” and told the hostages to run. Then he picked up a chair and threw it at the gunman and bolted for the door 20 feet away.
“It was absolutely terrifying,” he told CNN. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be shot.”
Was it a terrorist act? A hate crime against Jews? A mental illness breakdown? Or all of the above?
The New York Times reported that the gunman, Malik Faisal Akram, was arrested at age 19, spent time in an offender’s institute and six months in prison for swinging a baseball bat at his family. He was a Muslim of Pakistani descent.
Investigators are exploring the gunman’s fixation with Aafia Siddiqui, who he ranted about during negotiations. Siddiqui, a Pakistani, is serving 86 years in a prison near Fort Worth for trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
Sadly, this is the new normal. There are violent antisemites who want to kill Jewish people. There are mentally disturbed people who turn violent. There is easy access to weapons that can kill dozens of people in mere seconds.
Attacks can happen anywhere and to anyone:
A Las Vegas outdoor concert, 58 dead. An Orlando nightclub, 49 dead. Virginia Tech, 32 dead. Sandy Hook Elementary, 27 dead. A Baptist Church in Texas, 26 dead. A Walmart in El Paso, 22 dead. A high school in Parkland, 17 dead. A nightclub in California, 12 dead. A theater in Colorado, 12 dead. A synagogue in Pittsburgh, 11 dead.
But for Jewish people, there’s a before Tree of Life and an after.
We’re living in the after.
Synagogues no longer feel safe after a man with an AR-15 style assault rifle and handguns murdered 11 people at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh in 2018.
Cytron-Walker credited his survival to training he got from the local police, the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network that helps Jewish institutions stay safe all over the country.
All those courses helped him have a calm presence and the courage and know-how to act and flee. He compared it to having CPR training. You hope you never need it, but you’re ready if you do.
We must all be prepared to protect each other. We need to take a course on what to do in an active shooter situation. We need to know basic first aid. And always and everywhere, know where the exits are and the quickest way to escape if needed.
We have to be ready for everything, but not let fear keep us from going about our lives to shop, to play, to learn, to worship.
We need to be prepared. It’s our new civic duty.
