Let me make it easy: Vote no on Issue 1 in the Aug. 8 special election.
The Ohio ACLU breaks Issue 1 down with this simple question: Should Ohioans break from 110 years of history and make it harder for citizens to amend our constitution?
No.
Why would anyone vote to vote away their rights?
Too many voters don’t even know there’s an Aug. 8 election. That’s why these power-hungry politicians scheduled an election in August. They wanted to minimize voter turnout.
That’s why Republican legislators spent $20 million to hold an election with one single issue. What a waste of your tax dollars.
Who would want to keep the majority of Ohioans from having a vote and a voice in changing the Ohio Constitution?
Corrupt politicians who want more power and more money from special interest groups.
People with too much money and influence, like Republican billionaire Richard Uihlein from Illinois who pumped more than a million dollars to pay for ads to get you to vote away your rights. A rich guy from Illinois spent over $1 million to convince Ohio voters it’s a great decision to give away your power.
Don’t.
Who wants Issue 1 to pass? Special interest groups that don’t have your interests at heart. Anti-abortion groups, gun lobbyists and business organizations who stand to benefit.
A political party that claims it wants less government in your life but wants to control every woman’s reproductive rights and outlaw all access to abortion for every woman, teenager and girl in Ohio. Yes, girl. Ohio had a 10-year-old pregnant rape victim who had to cross state lines to get an abortion in Indiana.
Vote no on Issue 1 for that child. She deserves better. She deserves this state’s protection of her reproductive rights which could fade away forever if Issue 1 passes and future reproductive rights amendments can’t even get to voters.
Far-right Republicans wanted Issue 1 on the ballot in August to make it harder to protect women’s reproductive rights. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said this about Issue 1 during a Lincoln Day dinner in northwest Ohio: “Some people say this is all about abortion. Well, you know what, I’m pro-life. I think many of you are as well. This is 100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution. The left wants to jam it in there this coming November.”
The right jammed this special election in to stop YOU from getting to vote to protect a woman’s right to choose.
The citizens of Ohio – not a rich guy from Illinois or the Ohio General Assembly – should have the power to change the Ohio constitution. You, the voters, should have that power.
Here’s why you need to Vote no on Issue 1:
Right now, it takes a majority of voters, 50% plus one, to pass a new constitutional amendment. Issue 1 will obliterate majority rule by requiring 60% of voters to amend the Ohio Constitution.
Right now, signatures from 44 counties are required to amend the Ohio Constitution. Issue 1 will change signature gathering. Instead of collecting signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in 44 counties, citizens would have to get them from ALL 88 counties.
Right now, if signatures aren’t valid (usually because someone moved or died after they signed a petition), petitioners have 10 more days to collect more signatures and file. Issue 1 would end that 10-day grace period that lets citizens replace or correct faulty signatures. With Issue 1, if signatures aren’t valid, you must start the whole signature collection process all over again.
Issue 1 is so bad for you, even Republican leaders like former governors Bob Taft and John Kasich oppose it. So do Republican attorneys general Betty Montgomery and James Petro. Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart also opposes it.
Democrats have spoken out against it, including former governors Ted Strickland and Dick Celeste and attorneys general Richard Cordray, Lee Fisher and Nancy Rogers.
The League of Women Voters of Ohio opposes it.
Issue 1 will silence the majority of Ohioans. It will permanently kill majority rule in Ohio.
Preserve your rights. Request an absentee ballot by mail at voteohio.gov. Early in-person voting started July 11. Absentee voting by mail began July 11. You can vote on Election Day, Aug. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This is your state.
This is your constitution.
Defend it.
Vote no on Issue 1.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.