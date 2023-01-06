Did you love?

The pressure is on.
Or maybe you already blew it.
That resolution you made to go vegan or stop gossiping or to start exercising every day.
A brand spanking new year can be intimidating. Making a vow for 365 days is a lot to commit to all at once.
If you vowed to do it last year and never did it in 365 days, don’t drag that resolution into a new year. Don’t mess up the new year with the old year.
There are so many ways to approach a new year. Author Mark Nepo wrote on Facebook, “As we approach the new year, I wish for each of you a way forward by putting down what no longer works and by entering the freshness of your life, again and again.”
Enter the freshness of your life. Beautiful.
Poet David Whyte urges in his poem, “Start Close In”:
“Start close in, don’t take the second step or the third, start with the first thing close in, the step you don’t want to take.”
Yikes. The step you don’t want to take just might scare you back into 2022. And yet he says take the step, not the leap.
He writes, “The temptation is to take the second or third outer step, not the first inward one, to ignore the invitation into the center of our own body ... For a better, truer new year – the invitation is always, always, always, to ‘Start Close In.’”
A new year is a new chapter. Or maybe a new paragraph.
Author Marianne Williamson wrote, “I have a feeling about 2023; I think it’s going to be big. I think it’s both a challenge and an invitation to rise to our best selves, to find our courage, to spread our wings and help heal the world.”
An invitation.
That’s how I want to see 2023. An invitation that didn’t arrive to be opened on Dec. 31 at midnight, but an invitation that arrives every single morning the moment I wake up.
The invitation? To love the world and everyone in it.
Back in 1981, I went on a retreat for the first time. At the Jesuit Retreat Center in Parma, I met the most beautiful soul who I mistook for the gardener, a man with a hunchback dressed in work pants and a flannel shirt.
Father Joseph Zubricky gave a talk that weekend on the God who loved him. Back then, I had a bogeyman God armed with lightning bolts and hell fire. I grew up Catholic, back when they taught about mortal sins and going to hell. That weekend, I turned in my old God and left with a new one.
Zubricky told of a Sufi saint who carried a torch in one hand and a bucket of water in the other. She wanted to put out the fires of hell and to burn down the rewards of paradise so that man no longer worshiped out of fear of hell or for the rewards of heaven, but simply to love God.
Drown the fear, burn the desire. Live for love alone.
Then Zubricky said something that shaped my life forever. He said at the end of our life, God will ask just one thing. Only one thing will matter. I remember this so well, it was my “City Slickers” moment, when cowboy Curly tells Billy Crystal the secret of life is one thing, but then never tells him exactly what.
But Zubricky told me. At the end of it all, he said, “God will ask one thing: Did you love?”
That’s it? Yep. Did you love?
Don’t wait until the end of your life to come up with a yes to that question. At the end of each day, ask yourself: Did you love?
Did you love the body you are in?
Did you love the people in your home?
Did you love the stranger driving too slowly?
Did you love the grocery store cashier who put the closed sign in front of you?
Did you love the earth you walked upon?
Did you love the creator of it all by savoring each moment exactly as it unfolded without whining that you wanted it to be different or better?
It really, truly, is that simple. We’re here to love.
Did you love?
And if your answer falls short of a yes, relax. You get another invitation when you wake up. Use it to do better.
Happy new year, every single day.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.