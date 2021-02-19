To all my Republican friends and family members:

It’s time to make a choice. It’s time to choose a path to right your party.

The GOP hit an iceberg named Donald Trump and is sinking faster than the Titanic.

There is no middle when it comes to choosing what is morally right. There’s no point in rearranging chairs on the deck. Your ship is sinking. You can enjoy the “stop the steal” music Trump loyalists sing as the ship slides to the bottom of the sea or you can grab a lifeboat and head to shore to build a new party.

The attack on America, the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the attack on the smooth transition of power, the attack on democracy, that attack was brought to you by Donald Trump.

Don’t believe me? Ask Sen. Mitch McConnell. Yes, he took the cowardly way out, voting against impeachment, saying it’s only for presidents in office when he delayed the trial until after Trump left office. (Yes, Mitch, we all see what you did there.) But at least he gave a good speech:

“Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

Ask The Wall Street Journal editorial writers who finally, finally, got something right. “Mr. Trump’s behavior was inexcusable and will mar his legacy for all time.”

You know the truth, deep down in your soul. And we know that you know the truth.

It’s time to choose: Which GOP do you belong to?

The party of narcissist Trump, the man who made fun of a disabled reporter, the man who boasted of grabbing women’s private parts, the man who would rather watch terrorists attack Capitol police than simply concede he lost the election.

The party of QAnon, that far right-wing cult of crazies who believe that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles made up of Democrats, politicians, journalists and entertainment big wigs are in control of the government.

The party of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who promotes QAnon conspiracies, taunts school shooting survivors and endorses violence against Democrats.

The party of Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump’s megaphone and Sen. Josh Hawley, the Capitol rioters’ cheerleader.

It’s time to choose. Politicians will be asking for money. Guys like Josh Mandel. Mandel has made his choice. And it’s a bad one. He announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate with this tweet:

“Today I’m excited to announce that I’m running for U.S. Senate in Ohio. Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run. I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda.”

Today I’m excited to announce that I’m running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run. I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda. https://t.co/9MTG41r95g — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 10, 2021

America first? Come on, Josh, just stop it. Trump lost. It’s over. You’re treading water and it’s sad to watch you flail.

You say you back a unified Israel, yet you support Trump, who encouraged White supremacists. You want his supporters, which include White supremacists.

Mandel ran for U.S. Senate twice and lost to Sherrod Brown. He told the Cleveland Jewish News, “We’re going to bring together Trump supporters, ideological conservatives and people who’ve never voted before to vote for the first time.”

Mandel, ditch the Trump supporters. Don’t sell your soul to get their votes. Surely you remember the white nationalists who marched at the University of Virginia where organizers yelled, “Did Hitler do anything wrong” and the crowd yelled, “No.”

The rally where they performed Nazi salutes, displayed swastikas and chanted, “Jews will not replace us!”

The response Trump gave: “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” Very fine people. Would those be the ones yelling “Heil Hitler!” or “Seig Heil”?

Do you really want followers like the man wearing the “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt in the attack on the Capitol?

You cannot have it both ways. None of you can. Not anymore. It is time to choose. Which Republican Party do you want to belong to?

Trump was acquitted by a 57-43 vote. Only seven Republicans had the courage to vote for impeachment: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

As Jennifer Rubin wrote for The Washington Post: “We, in effect, have three parties now: The Democratic Party, the Anti-Democracy Trump Party and the Pro-Democracy Republican Party.

Which will you join? It’s time to choose.

Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans. Listen to “Little Detours” with Regina Brett at reginabrett.com or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.