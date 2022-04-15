Every day can be Earth Day if you do this:
Wake up and step out onto the earth as if you just landed here on planet Earth.
Imagine that you’re an alien from outer space and just found the best planet in the solar system. It has air you can breathe. Soil that grows food. Water that falls freely from the sky. Whoa.
Earth Day is officially April 22 every year. It’s a global day to remember and honor this place we all call home. This place we have all sorely trashed.
Mother Nature is surely not happy with us.
How do we rotten kids clean it up?
There’s a lot of doom and gloom talk that it’s too late. Global warming. Melting icecaps. Rising seas. Wildfires, hurricanes, pandemics. Plastics polluting every ocean. We are killing the planet. A planet that saves us every day by providing us air, water, food and gravity so we don’t float away.
I still believe if we bless the Earth it will bless us back.
I truly believe that as long as there’s a breath in us, we can do more to save this beautiful earth.
I officially appoint you a custodian of our climate, a police officer for planet, a guardian of our galaxy. All you have to do is one or all of these, and encourage your family, friends and co-workers to do them:
Get outside no matter what the weather. Feel your connection to home.
Go plastic free. Carry your own tote bags. Ask for paper bags you can recycle. Carry your own silverware. Never again use a plastic fork for 15 minutes that will take 1,000 years to decompose.
Go without plastic straws. When you ask for water, tell the server, “No straw.”
Bring your own to-go container for restaurant leftovers and reuse it.
Recycle all paper and cardboard, glass and aluminum, and all plastic that allows for it.
Buy fresh food from local farmers in no containers.
Re-gift presents. Don’t love it? Give it to someone who will.
Wait 48 hours before spending money on something. Only buy what you need and can’t get used.
Pick up litter. I do it daily – plastic bags, fast food wrappers, beer bottles. The Earth knows I love it.
Take a class on composting, using rain barrels, becoming a master gardener or creating a wildlife habit for critters and pollinators.
Turn the lights out. For one day, go dark. See what it’s like to live 24 hours with just the sun. Unplug electronics that you aren’t using.
Buy in glass or cardboard, not plastic, or when you can, no containers at all.
Respect water. It is the source of life. Conserve it. Don’t run water while brushing your teeth. Take shorter showers. Shower every other day.
Plant a tree. Prune the ones you already have.
Take a hike every week. Walk softly on the Earth. As monk Thich Nhat Hanh said, “Walk as if you are kissing the earth with your feet.”
Go car free as often as you can. Carpool. Ride a bike. Walk. Take the bus. Chunk all your errands together.
Read “Silent Spring,” “Walden” or “God in the Wilderness,” by Rabbi Jamie S. Korngold, who reminds us that we access God through awe.
If you’re somewhere secret and sacred, resist the urge to brag about it on Instagram and Facebook. Some of the most beautiful hidden gems have been destroyed by too many tourists. Let the Earth have a few secrets. The Earth isn’t to be conquered. It is to be cherished.
Become vegan or vegetarian to preserve resources wasted to feed animals for years that are killed to feed you for a week.
Watch a documentary: “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret,” “Chasing Ice,” “Before the Flood,” “The Plastic Age” or “Mission Blue,” which reminds us, “A world without the ocean is a world without us.”
For one day, do what author Michael Singer taught me to do: every time you walk through a doorway, pause and consciously remember that you are standing on a planet spinning through space in a universe that goes on forever. Mind blowing isn’t it?
Vote for leaders who will use their votes, voices and connections to save the Earth. Remember: There is nothing more important than saving the planet.
Nothing.
It is our collective, common home.
The borders of countries come and go. What remains constant is this one planet we all share.
Don’t live recklessly and be a planet killer.
Make every day Earth Day and we just might save it.
