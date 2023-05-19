Are you there, God?
It’s me, Regina.
I’m about to go through puberty. Again. Times three.
Puberty is hitting my three grandkids in various stages. The girls will soon be 10 and 12; my grandson is 14. He’s now officially taller than me.
No, I did not shrink when I hit 65. He’s a rocket. The little boy who could barely touch the toy basketball hoop can now dunk and leap and touch the net on the real one.
And jump he does. All the time. All that energy. He’s like a human pinball machine.
This month, The New York Times published The Puberty Issue, a special section for kids only called Stinky, Sweaty, Hairy, Pimply, Totally Normal. It has a disclaimer: This section should not be read by grownups.
So of course, I read it.
I want to be a few steps ahead of the pimples and periods. If you think puberty was tough for you, imagine what it’s like for our kids and grandkids.
Puberty has changed. It’s hitting earlier than ever. Girls can start as early as 7. And yet, some ignorant folks in Florida want to make it illegal to teach kids about periods before sixth grade.
Judy Blume has two films out, just in time to give us all a puberty reboot. One is based on her bestseller “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” The other is a documentary about her and her books.
The book was published in 1970, the year I turned 14. I sure needed some help after eight years of Catholic nuns and plaid school uniforms, white Peter Pan collar blouses and boring knee socks.
Puberty was brutal. I had hairy arms, thick glasses and was so skinny the boys teased, “You have to run around the shower to get wet … you look like a toothpick in a grocery bag.”
In seventh grade, we got “The Talk.” A female teacher, one of the rare ones who was not a nun, took the girls in one room and a male teacher took the boys in another room and cracked open the vault of secrets.
No nuns came into our room. Good thing, because the first question a girl asked was, What’s a prostitute? And the teacher answered. Whoa. We could ask anything. So we did. What a relief.
Answer everything, because if you don’t, they’ll find answers on the playground, the bus or the internet.
It’s so hard to straddle two worlds: Childhood and adulthood. Puberty is that awkward, annoying middle. Body parts grow and change, the private ones that no one talks about.
It’s a strange contortion we all must pass through. Sometimes slowly, sometimes quickly. You get your period, which girls didn’t talk about in my day. Thank goodness it’s now casual conversation. Girls even keep track of their cycle on cellphone apps.
The special section reminded me that:
• Everyone gets a bra early, but don’t call them training bras. That’s an insult. Sports bra sounds so much more powerful.
• If the acne gets bad, consult a dermatologist. Don’t suffer needlessly. Buy those tiny protective pimple patches you press on your face to heal your skin.
• Buy them deodorant. Encourage using it before noses know they need it.
• Crushes are still tough. I did not crush my crush, but I did pour a glass of Coke all over Doug Karaffa at a football game. Why? I wanted his attention.
• Never take or send or share a photo of privates, yours or anyone else’s. Beware of porn. A priest once told me that almost every teenage boy confesses to watching it. Tell your children that’s not what real sex looks or feels like.
• Not everyone identifies as a boy or girl, as male or female. It’s fluid and flexible. Always has been. We’re just figuring that out. Allow people to emerge and explore and let their own body and emotions guide them into discovering who they are and who they are becoming.
• Allow your sons to cry, to be scared, to be sad, to be human. The world doesn’t need more toxic masculinity.
• Your child doesn’t hate you. They’re just figuring out who they are apart from you. They need to experiment and try new things. You did.
• They aren’t going to think clearly. You didn’t. You still don’t.
• They care about what everyone their age thinks of them. So did you.
• They’re turning into butterflies that will one day fly away.
And you’ll miss them.
Even all this awkward stuff.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.