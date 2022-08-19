Games ready?
Check.
Deviled eggs made?
Check.
Family tree updated?
Check.
There’s nothing quite like a family reunion. Ours has been going on for more than four decades, but COVID-19 kept us from gathering the last two years.
If your family has a reunion, go. If your family doesn’t, start one.
The older you get, the more important they are. Every year we lose another loved one.
Our family reunions started a few years after my dad’s youngest sister died in 1975. Veronica was in her 40s and had breast cancer. She left behind six children; the youngest was 2. We all swooped in to help and we bonded even closer.
Before that, we randomly gathered every year for high school graduations. There were always a few every year. We had 11 kids; my dad’s brother John had 10 and his brother, Joe, had nine. Dad’s sisters were more sensible, with smaller families of six and five kids.
We outgrew everyone’s backyard. One year we rented a shelter, called it a family reunion and it’s still going on. We didn’t want funerals to become the only family gathering. But even those we turn into celebrations of life.
One week my cousin’s daughter died and an uncle passed away. After both funerals were finished, we gathered at my house and my dad’s sister, Kate, regaled us with stories about surviving the Great Depression. We left in awe of her generation.
The day we buried my mom, we celebrated my brother James’ 50th birthday with a James Bond theme party we had planned before she died, complete with my sisters in blonde wigs dressed as Bond girls.
The reunions remind us all how resilient family is. The gatherings preserve our connection to the past and solidify our bond for generations to come.
In the past, our uncles stood sentry at the picnic shelter, my dad and his brothers policing our water balloon fights and enforcing the park rules.
Our aunts unwrapped endless casseroles, potato salads and baked beans. We have only one aunt left. At 91, our matriarch couldn’t make it this year, but Aunt Barbara sent her famous baked beans with her son. She also had the grace to share her recipe, so my sister made them, too.
Years ago, I took over as director of fun. I corral everyone for the water balloon toss, three-legged race and bubble gum-blowing contest. I have 54 first cousins, so there were a lot of people in the herd.
The key to a family reunion is to make it fun for the kids or they won’t want to come back. And if the kids don’t want to come, the parents stop coming or they show up late and leave early.
We used to play baseball and football, but we all grew too old and injury prone. Now we hold a wicked badminton tournament. We don’t call it old age. We call it evolution. We’re not aging; we’re evolving.
Years ago, there were so many babies, we had a crawling contest. Back then, we gave out prizes for the youngest child, the one with the curliest hair and the most freckles. All those babies grew up and are spread all over the country.
Now the reunion is at my house. It’s much smaller, but still as much fun.
The three-legged race still leaves us falling down laughing. So does the frozen T-shirt contest (not to be confused with a wet T-shirt contest) where we soak a dozen white T-shirts and freeze them in plastic bags. Whoever can thaw a shirt the fastest and put it on wins. It’s hilarious watching relatives stick them in their armpits to thaw them.
This year my three grandkids took ownership of the games. They glue-gunned the wrapped candy on the neon yellow T-shirt. My cousin’s son, Lucas, puts it on and runs around the yard and the kids chase and tackle him to pull off the candy.
My grandkids counted all the candy for the guessing jar, a game one aunt started decades ago. And of course, we hung the big family tree. Years ago, I drew a tree in permanent marker on a white plastic tablecloth and added all our names, starting with my grandparents from Ireland.
The grandkids love following the branches to look for their names.
The best part of this year’s reunion was watching them find their names, and hearing them promise to keep the reunion going long after I’m gone.
