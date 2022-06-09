The “C” word can scare you silly.
I’m not talking about commitment, although that used to scare my old boyfriends away.
I’m not even talking cancer, which is the scariest “C” word.
I’m talking colonoscopy.
Ah, ah, ah, don’t turn the page. Don’t scroll away. Don’t you dare escape to Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.
I’m talking to you, yes, you.
Either you’re old enough to have the procedure or you love someone old enough to have one.
It’s the procedure no one wants to have to prevent the cancer no one wants to get.
Trust me: getting a colonoscopy is so much easier than getting chemotherapy or six weeks of daily radiation or saying goodbye to everyone you love because you didn’t get one.
You can do this.
Yes, it is unpleasant. Yes, it is uncomfortable.
Yes, it could save your life.
Your life is worth every bit of discomfort for a mere 24 hours.
The annoyance was slightly longer for me, since you’re not allowed to eat any seeds, nuts, beans, raw veggies or raw fruit for the two days before the procedure. I’m a vegetarian, so that’s nearly everything in my diet. I had to eat crackers, white pasta and potatoes, then one day of clear liquids.
After a day of drinking my meals, I opened the dreaded prep. I stood at the bathroom sink, paused and prayed, “God, if there is anything wrong inside of me, help them find it.” Then I held my nose and gulped down 5.4 ounces of Clenpiq.
I drank a cup of water, brushed my teeth to remove the bitter taste, rinsed with mouthwash then drank three more glasses of water.
Ask ahead for the easy prep solution. Clenpiq is a cranberry-flavored clear laxative that came in two 5.4 ounce bottles. I didn’t have to drink 64 ounces of prep, just two small bottles, one at night and one in the morning. You chase it down with four to five cups of water, then wait.
An hour later, well, make sure you have lots of toilet paper on hand. The softest brand you can get.
After about 15 bathroom visits, all was quiet on the lower front.
I woke at 5 a.m. and drank the second bottle. By then, I was squeaky clean.
My husband drove me to UH Green Road medical center in South Euclid.
Everyone who cared for me was kind, compassionate and caring. My entire team was made up of amazing women, starting with my gastroenterologist Nadia Mansour. The nurses and anesthesiologist were a joy. I slid into the gown that opened in the back and lay on a gurney. They poked an IV into my left hand and wheeled me in. The last thing I remember was a tingling from the IV when the sedation hit. I woke up in the recovery room. What a great nap.
No polyps.
No cancer.
Yay.
Once I was coherent enough to be trusted to go on Facebook, I posted this public service announcement:
I had a routine colonoscopy today. No polyps. Yay. It’s an inconvenient, uncomfortable 24 hours, but it beats months of chemo or radiation or worse. Been there, done that, don’t want to do that again. Colon cancer is the most preventable cancer. But it’s deadly if you don’t find it in time.
It’s the third-leading cause of cancer deaths. It always starts with a tiny polyp they can remove during a colonoscopy. Schedule yours today. I love you too much not to bother you about it.
That goes for you, too, dear reader.
I heard back from more than 100 people. One of my daughter’s best friends from high school wrote, “I had a precancerous polyp at 29. My gastroenterologist told me that if I hadn’t advocated for myself with my PCP when I did, I would have had Stage 4 (cancer) within a year. I am very thankful for that gastroenterologist who met with me, listened to my symptoms, and had me back the next day for my procedure.”
A friend from my book club wrote, “My best friend died of colon cancer at 58. She refused colonoscopies. Death is not only something that happens to you, it destroys so many other lives. Think about your children.”
A woman wrote, “My husband was found to have colon cancer in situ after a routine colonoscopy. Resection cured him with no chemo or radiation needed. We are big believers in screening. It saved my husband’s life.”
Other readers wrote, “My mom died of colon cancer 33 years ago. Since then, I have gotten regular colonoscopies. Colon cancer is very treatable in early stages. Deadly if not found early.”
“Lost my little sister from an aggressive colon cancer 16 years ago at age 50. They have lowered the age for first colonoscopies to 45. Please don’t wait until it’s too late.”
“A routine colonoscopy saved my life at age 60. Surgery to remove half my colon, Stage 1A, no chemo. I’m 18 months clear, under my surgeon’s care for five years. Schedule those colonoscopies.”
Right now.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.