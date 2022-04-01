Dr. Rick is starting to annoy me.
He’s the guy in the Progressive Insurance TV commercials who tries to prevent young people from becoming their parents.
From becoming us. People like you. People like me.
Dr. Rick is a faux parental life coach. He’s the self-help guru who discourages people from printing from the internet, buying a shirt they already own and hoarding lawn gnomes.
Is it ageism? Or helpful advice to prevent us all from acting like old geezers?
I both laugh and cringe when I see the ads.
He even has a free Kindle book, “Dr. Rick Will See You Now: A Guide To Un-Becoming Your Parents.”
Who needs it? People who still print out boarding passes, aren’t sure how to open a PDF and pronounce “quinoa” like Joaquin Phoenix’s first name or don’t even know who he is.
It is funny watching Dr. Rick teach men how not to make noises when sitting down. Or taking a group to a tailgate party to show them how not to give unsolicited barbecue advice.
But I hate when he discourages people from telling a supermarket manager that a store worker did a good job or warning a stranger about a shopping cart that tugs to the left.
In an effort to stay ahead of his next commercial, I just finished reading Steven Petrow’s book, “Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old: A Highly Judgmental, Unapologetically Honest Accounting of All the Things Our Elders Are Doing Wrong.”
Petrow has written essays on aging, health and civility for the Washington Post, The New York Times and USA Today. After turning 50, he wrote a book about how to age better than his parents did. Things like not double-spacing after a period.
“Let me be brutally honest: It’s hard for boomers to retrain our brains to do that. But here’s the point: Nothing shouts that you’re old – or stuck in your ways – more than that double-space.”
I’d argue asking where your reading glasses are when they’re perched on your head might shout it slightly louder.
And if you do find yourself shouting, it could be you are the one going deaf. Petrow’s father was a former TV producer who would shout at everyone in the family, “up your audio.”
“It was always us, never him,” Petrow wrote. “That’s a clue.” That, and when the answer to every question becomes, “What?” And you’re shouting it to no one because your spouse left an hour ago.
This one I want to highlight for my husband and his buddies: Don’t join the organ recital. It’s first the fanfare: “What’s new with you?” Then the overture: the high cholesterol, the pre-diabetes and the bum knee. Before you know it, the music swells and it’s a full-blown concert of sciatica, angina and replacement joints. Welcome to the front row of the worst musical revue imaginable. Yes, you’re at an “organ recital.”
Oh, it gets more graphic, with detailed descriptions of kidney stones, gallbladders and prostate exams no one but a doctor should hear.
As I age, I vow not to become a condiment thief like the old people at restaurants who steal the extra butter packets, creamers and catsup packets.
At some point, we all have to renew our driver’s license. Will we pass the vision test? What do you put down for hair color? Gray or do you keep pretending it’s brown?
I can’t imagine eating dinner at 4 p.m. Some days that’s when I remember to eat lunch, so I still feel young. Except for the part that I forgot to eat a meal.
I do promise to give up the car keys when it’s time. One of my uncles drove well into his 80s with the driver’s seat parked so far back his neck rest hit the back window. It was like he was reclining in a lawn chair. He could barely walk with a cane, but once he hobbled to the car, he thought his driving was fine. I prayed all the way to lunch he wouldn’t kill us or anyone else.
When I told his kids, they said, “Yeah, but he doesn’t want to give up his independence.”
Please, take it away before he takes someone else’s independence forever.
I am guilty of reading the obits and checking how young the deceased was. Some day I will sigh and proclaim, “Only 85. What a shame.”
But right now when I read them, my heart aches for those who didn’t get to grow old.
It’s a gift denied far too many.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.