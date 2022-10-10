The only thing standing between Cleveland and the American League Championship Series is that team up north.
You know the one. Our very own personal Voldemort. The team that shall not be named. But there’s so much to love about the Cleveland Guardians, so let’s keep the focus on us.
2022 American League Central Division champions. And we swept the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yet we’re still the underdog. In almost every sport. In almost every year. Critics said the Guardians were young and cheap and had no power hitters. They claimed our pitchers didn’t throw hard, that we had no star power at the plate, that we were too young to compete this season.
Baseball’s youngest team? You know it baby. We own it.
The Guardiac Kids lead with grit and guts. We won 29 games in the last at-bat. We steal. We score. We’re scrappy. And we win.
We won 92 games to end up in the playoffs, swept the Rays and went 15 innings to hear 34,971 fans singing and screaming, “Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks!”
Seventeen rookies rocked the diamond. Yep, 17 rookies playing on one team in the Major League for the first time ever. A team so young they’re called Kinderguardians and Cleveland’s Kiddie Corps. No team this young has ever made it to the postseason.
Too young? Too inexperienced? Too weak? Too bad.
How young are we? The average age is 26. We fans are still learning all their names. Even the team’s name is brand spanking new.
Jim Ingraham wrote this about us for Forbes: “They’re like a Little League team from Idaho that somehow wills itself to Williamsport, and wins it all. They’re a peanut butter sandwich at a steakhouse. A flute at a kettle drum convention. They’re not supposed to be here, but they are.”
“They’re too young to know what they don’t know, but they don’t care. They just play, day in, day out, month in, month out.”
This motley crew has become the Guardians of the Galaxy, or at least our galaxy, the one at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
To start with, we have the manager of the year (at least in our book) Terry Francona. Tito isn’t just a leader, he’s a lovable dad. He’s the heart of this team. They love and trust him. He’s been managing our team for 10 years, but still gets scared. He doesn’t let the fear stop him. He lets it fuel him.
He’s a gem. He drives a motor scooter he calls “the hog.” He leaves the stadium on it and fans cheer and give him high fives. Last week, he thought some woman was flashing him after the game when she yelled for him and lifted her shirt. He cringed. He’s modest like that. Turns out she was showing him the shirt underneath that read, “In Tito We Trust.”
We’ve got Steven Kwan, who deserves AL rookie of the year and a Gold Glove. Andres Gimenez, who covers second base like he’s a cop and it’s his beat.
There’s Shane Bieber, the Cy Young Award winner. That shoulder injury? That’s sooo last year. Josh Naylor breaks an ankle and comes back to dazzle us with home runs and RBIs. And pitcher Triston McKenzie. He’s 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds. Can we buy him a few hot dogs?
And my favorite and probably yours, Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose …Jose, Jose. Jose Ramirez is our superstar. Before the playoffs, Ramirez hit a career high with 126 RBIs. Better yet, he’s staying. He signed a seven-year contract with a no-trade clause. He basically signed up to be a lifer and we love him for it.
Oscar Gonzalez, ended the longest scoreless postseason game in the history of Major League Baseball with a walk-off home run in inning 15. Even sweeter, it was off former Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Boom.
Gonzalez later told reporters through an interpreter, “I just said a little prayer and asked God to let me do something good for my team.” He also has the best walk-up music: “SpongeBob SquarePants.” I can’t wait to hear that in the World Series.
No matter what happens next, let’s savor what is: The Guardians ended a season of 162 games with this record: 46-35 on the road and 46-35 at home.
“I think that’s kind of like our rallying call is like nobody believe in us,” Kwan told reporters. “Nobody thinks that we can do what we do.”
But the Guardians believe.
And that’s all that matters.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.