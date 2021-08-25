To all those who got the vaccination to save us all from this COVID-19 pandemic, thank you.

To all those who have refused, please reconsider.

People are dying because you have refused to get vaccinated. The new Delta variant is spreading fast. Once again, hospitals are filling up and scores are dying.

“Hospital I.C.U.s Buckle Under as Delta Surges,” a New York Times headline announced in mid-August.

Dr. David De La Zerda, who spent over a year treating patients in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, told the Times: “Every single patient regrets not getting the vaccine,” he said. “I don’t have one that doesn’t. They look really sick, and they look really young. You can see somebody now talking to you, and the next time you see them, they’re dead.”

Ignorance and fear will not protect you from the virus. Neither will your politics or religion. COVID doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The virus doesn’t care if you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

It will kill you regardless.

Dick Farrel, known as “the other Rush Limbaugh,” died of COVID-19. The right-wing radio host from Florida called the vaccine “bogus” and called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “lying freak.”

Religious radio broadcaster Jimmy DeYoung Sr. spread all sorts of misinformation and lies about the vaccine in February. His conspiracy theories didn’t protect him. He died from COVID on Aug. 15.

Texas GOP leader H. Scott Apley was against masks and vaccines and let the world know he’d like to go to a mask burning party. He died from COVID-19. He was 45. He left behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a vaccination skeptic, ended up getting COVID. He was on a ventilator as I write this.

People keep sharing a Facebook meme that asks whether you know anyone who got COVID. The number keeps growing in my life. I’ve lost track of how many.

Our son’s girlfriend got it. Two of my brothers-in-law got it. Two of my friend’s moms died from it. A dear friend’s daughter died from it. She was a nurse treating COVID patients in Akron.

Once again, hospitals can’t keep up with the flood of unvaccinated people. Medical workers are burned out and tired of sacrificing their lives for unvaccinated people who end up with COVID.

Now there’s a surge in cases in children.

Yes, children.

Children are getting COVID because too many adults have refused to be vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported the number of children testing positive for COVID during the week ending Aug. 5 was 93,824.

The vaccine only works to stop the pandemic if enough people get vaccinated to create herd immunity.

More than 623,000 Americans have already died from COVID.

Now it’s preventable. We have a shot. And it’s free.

And still, people refuse.

This isn’t about taking a bold stand. This isn’t about protecting your rights.

It’s about being a coward. It’s about letting ignorance, defiance or plain self-centeredness kill you and others.

I’m guessing we all have someone in our life that refuses to get vaccinated. I have two family members I can’t invite into my home. They won’t get the vaccine. I can’t include them in our circle any more. I have two grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated. I will not risk their lives.

We’re not shunning the unvaccinated.

They have chosen to oust themselves.

How can we convince people to get vaccinated?

It’s time for insurance companies to band together and declare that they will no longer cover COVID treatments for those who are able to be vaccinated, but refuse.

Hospitals should announce that beds, ventilators, medical equipment, tests and treatments will go first to those who have been vaccinated.

Employers should require vaccinations, especially at health care facilities. The military must mandate vaccines. Entertainment venues should require vaccination proof. Schools need to require teachers and all who have direct contact with students to be vaccinated.

Getting a vaccine isn’t just a personal and private matter to protect behind politics. COVID isn’t a political football. It’s a virus that has already killed 4 million people in the world.

We can’t let the unvaccinated recklessly risk the lives of those we love.

Politicians fighting mask mandates and vaccination mandates pretend it’s a “choice” issue.

Sadly, it’s a “choice” people on their death beds are regretting.

“I didn’t know,” they whisper from ventilators that can’t save them.

They knew.

We all know.

