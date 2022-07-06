I did everything right.
I quarantined with an inner circle of family when the COVID-19 pandemic started. I socially distanced myself from everyone during the worst of the pandemic. I wore so many masks I have a designated mask drawer.
I got vaccinated. Twice. Then I got the booster. And for two years, I was safe. Then, out of the blue, I got COVID.
Who gave it to me? Who knows?
That morning I had taken the dog for a walk and felt fine. A few hours later, bam. A horrible headache, a sore throat and body aches.
I took a home COVID test. A pink line appeared. I took another test. That pink line was even brighter.
COVID positive.
I told my husband, Bruce, then gathered up clothes for the week from our bedroom, gathered up all my bathroom needs and moved into the spare room upstairs.
I checked reputable medical sites to find out what to do next: Quarantine for five days, mask up for five more. Stay home, stay away from him, hydrate, rest, take acetaminophen. Don’t share a bedroom, bathroom, towels or dishes. Wash your hands constantly. Open windows for ventilation.
I built a little nest and surrounded myself with everything I needed to get well: Advil. Tylenol. Hand sanitizer. Water bottles. A humidifier. Tissues. Cough medicine. Cough drops. Books.
All I did that day was sleep. Or try to. My throat and head hurt so bad they kept waking me up. Chills kept me tossing covers on and off.
The next day was our wedding anniversary. We were just getting back to going out to restaurants and gatherings after two years of being COVID careful. We had planned to go out for a nice dinner and celebrate 26 years of wedded bliss. My husband usually jokes and trims off two years for cancer. He doesn’t count those years as bliss, but I do.
Those two years were hard for both of us, the fear, the uncertainty, the challenges, the tests, the waiting, the procedures, the surgeries, the treatments, the loss of my hair, my breasts, my ovaries, my estrogen, my body as we knew and loved it. I wouldn’t want to repeat those years, but they strengthened who we are alone and together.
Through every rough moment, Bruce would look at me, sometimes through tears, and remind me, “We’re in this for the long haul.”
Those simple words made me believe in a life after cancer. That cancer was just a speed bump on the highway of life, that we had a long, beautiful future ahead of us. This was just a bump in the road, in a long road we would travel together for many more decades.
So on this 26th wedding anniversary, we blew each other a kiss from across the room, both of us wearing masks. The day was exactly the same as our wedding day: clear, sunny, bright blue sky.
When we married, I was 40; he was 42. Since he’s Jewish and was divorced and I was raised Catholic, choosing a temple or church grew too complicated. We got married in a big park out in the country. About 200 friends and family showed up. We had it catered with picnic food, barbecue style so it felt like a family reunion.
That day we vowed to love and cherish each other through sickness and in health, in good times and in bad. We had no idea cancer would test those vows less than two years into our marriage.
We passed the test.
COVID was a mere pop quiz compared to cancer.
We talked about our wedding day. We didn’t renew our vows, but we renewed our mantra: “We’re in this for the long haul.”
Then my hubby brought out two luscious custard tarts brimming with berries and our favorite dessert, chocolate coconut bars. How decadent. We ate them standing eight feet apart, laughing about not being able to even exchange a kiss or hold hands.
All week he did what love does. All those small actions. He did the dishes. He fixed me food. He walked the dog. He ran to the store, every time I needed something. And he never complained.
He was, and is, my cheerleader, my coach, my partner through the best and worst of times. He is my guardrail. He keeps me centered on the highway of life and keeps me from crashing on this long haul we’re driving together.
Sometimes we’re flying over the speed limit, sometimes we’re stuck in the slow lane, but we’re together, for the whole ride.
