When money talks, antisemitism walks.
Too bad it took so long in the case of Kanye West.
Or Ye, as the rapper wants to be called.
West legally changed his name, saying “I believe ‘Ye’ is the most regularly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you, therefore it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.”
He’s not us. But he is some of us. Sadly, he speaks for too many antisemites and validates their hatred toward Jews.
West wore a White Lives Matter shirt during Paris Fashion week, then spewed all sorts of antisemitic rants. Both Instagram and Twitter suspended him. He posted this tweet on Oct. 8:
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Therein lies the tricky part.
If you censor his hate, then he rants that ugly lie that Jews have all the control over the media to silence him. He gets to portray himself as a victim of powerful Jews. He already accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people.
If West is a victim of anything, it’s his own mental health. I think he’s having a mental breakdown. In the past, he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been addicted to opioids. He has received medical care for hallucinations, paranoia, depression and a nervous breakdown.
I don’t share that to excuse his behavior, but to show how unhinged he has become. He has blamed Black people for choosing slavery and has defended the cop who killed George Floyd.
West is not my taste, but he has talent. He’s considered one of the greatest musical artists of his generation, with more than 160 million records sold. He’s won 22 Grammy Awards.
None of that matters now. Not even his music can save him from himself.
And that’s a good thing.
Talent agency CAA dumped him. Ari Emanuel, chief executive of talent agency WME, urged Spotify and Apple to deplatform West. He wrote in the Financial Times: “Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s antisemitism.”
Adidas dumped him and stopped production on Yeezy products. At Skechers, West and his crew were given the boot and escorted out of the Los Angeles office. The design house Balenciaga cut ties with him and his Yeezy Gap collection. Gap and Foot Locker have removed all Yeezy items.
Athletes are fleeing West’s marketing agency, Donda Sports. Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown left with this statement: “I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values.”
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald left, too, writing: “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”
Peloton will no longer use West’s music during exercise classes. In Chicago where West grew up, they painted over a mural of him. JPMorgan Chase doesn’t want his business or his money anymore.
TV production company MRC dropped the documentary it had in the works. MRC executives issued this statement: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”
That’s why gentiles need to speak out, too. Hate hurts us all.
It should hurt West, and I’m glad it did. He announced he lost $2 billion in one day from the backlash. He’ll probably blame the Jews if he hasn’t already. He even blamed them for his marital woes.
After his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, shared details about her sex life, he ranted, “it’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media.” He blasted Black performers for “doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.” The Kardashians have an exclusive TV deal with Hulu, which Disney owns.
CNN reported that West has a disturbing history of admiring Adolph Hitler and thought about naming an album after Hitler. In Los Angeles, a small group of people hung a sign on the overpass of a busy freeway that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.”
No major record company should touch Kanye West. Nor should we. None of us. Not anymore.
Let this be known as the day his music died.
If only the hate would die with it.
