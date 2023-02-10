My friend Michael posted his frustration on Facebook:
“It’s not ‘should of.’ It’s ‘should’ve.’ Geesh.”
A friend of his jumped in and wrote, “How about, ‘I seen it’? It’s like nails on a chalkboard.”
Don’t get me started. I try not to flaunt my grammar police badge because I’m a mere Barnie Fife in the world of language law enforcement officers. I’ve worked with a slew of copy editors whose job it was to serve and correct.
It’s not always grammar mistakes that get to them, it’s the worn out, over used, unoriginal sayings that make them cringe, like: “Giving back to the community. The children are our future. It takes a village.”
In the business world they’re endless: “Let’s circle back. Let’s put a pin in it. Let’s think outside the box. That’s not in my wheelhouse. That’s above my pay grade. Team work makes dream work” ... when the place feels like a nightmare. “We’re all in this together” ... except the bosses who get to leave before everyone else, have the closest parking spots and biggest salaries. “With all due respect” when the person actually has none.
“Not my circus, not my monkeys.” Guilty as charged. I probably say it once a day.
COVID-19 has worn us out with, “It’s the new normal. We’re all in this together. We’re living in unprecedented times.”
Double negatives drive some people crazy as in, “we don’t have no more.” But, I smile every time I hear someone quote the movie “Blazing Saddles”: “Badges? We don’t need no stinking badges.”
“Let’s touch base.” Hmmm. Can you get any vaguer? Are you going to call, text or email me? Don’t you hate it when someone calls and leaves a phone message saying, “Tag, you’re it.” No, I’m not playing.
Or when people say, “no problem” or “no worries” instead of “you’re welcome.”
Whenever I hear a coach say, “There’s no I in team,” I have to suppress the urge to point out, “but, there is ‘me.’” As for sports, everything is “a game-changer.”
Any time someone starts a story with, “back in the day,” you should run. It soooo annoys me when white men start talking about how great everything was “back in the good old days.” They actually weren’t all that good for women, gay, Jewish and Black people.
This one is considered a felony: “I could care less” when you really mean, “I couldn’t care less.” Or “irregardless” instead of “regardless.”
Or when every third word is “like.” It like drives me like crazy. I’m guilty of using the words “actually,” “basically” and “literally” too often. And “amazing” “awesome” and “wowy zowy.” I should actually trademark that last one. It’s become my joy signature.
Men, women aren’t “gals,” “girls,” “broads” or “babes.” Although I often call a group of any gender “guys.” Is that OK? One of my female friends hates it. “We’re women,” she complains. Is it OK to call a guy “dude” or “bro?”
A friend of mine was chastised for calling an adult “kiddo.” I think it’s kind of whimsical. Some people get their panties in a knot – yes, even I hate that one – when I write “kids” instead of “children.” “Kids are baby goats,” they write in capital letters which annoys me because it feels like they’re screaming at me.
Don’t you hate cheap excuses like, “my bad” or “that’s just how I roll.” Yeah, like a steam roller right over the people you love. Or how about those almost apologies: “I’m sorry you feel” or “I’m sorry, but” is like saying “sorry, not sorry.”
Then there are the statements that are actually warnings: “To make a long story short” means it’s going to be a loooong story. “Not to be rude” means be prepared to be offended.
And how about the friendly curses, “watch what you pray for” and “no good deed goes unpunished.”
Being called “dear,” “honey” or “sweetie” by strangers makes some people go ballistic. I find it sweet, as long as it is said with kindness and not sarcasm. I cringed at the post office last month when a young white woman said to an elderly Black woman in line, “you go girl.” That woman might want to be addressed as ma’am, not girl.
Oh well, it is what it is.
Actually, that’s pretty deep. It is what it is. It’s called acceptance.
So at the end of the day, keep calm and carry on.
Whatever.
