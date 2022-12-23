What a week of magic and mystery, joy and light: Chanukah. Winter solstice. Christmas.
All celebrations of light.
We added a fourth to celebrate: Dec. 19. That was the day a door opened, one that keeps opening wider and wider as the years pass.
My friend, Sheryl, was tired of hearing about all my dating drama, so she invited me to her holiday party on Dec. 19, 1992. She wanted me to meet her friend, Bruce Hennes. She didn’t tell me much, just that he was divorced, had a beard and did public relations for a living. At the last minute, I decided to go.
On paper it never would have worked. I was Catholic; he was Jewish. I loved country music; he loved jazz. I loved quiet beach vacations; he loved New York City vacations.
And he smoked. A pack a day. Deal breaker? It didn’t have to be. He said he’d quit for the right person. Turns out I was his right person and he was mine.
We just celebrated 30 years. We don’t count the day we were married. We count the day we met as our anniversary.
He called it bashert. Meant to be. Even after I got cancer a year after we married. Even when I lost my hair to chemo. He shaved my head, smiled through the tears and promised that he was in this for the long haul.
The long haul wasn’t always easy. I came to the marriage as a single mom with a teenaged daughter, Gabrielle. He came to it as a divorced father of two, Ben and Joe.
How would we go from two broken families to one blended one?
The first big blending came at Joe’s bar mitzvah. I was new to the world of Jewish joy and had never been to a bar mitzvah. I felt like such an outsider. What I remember most that day is all the love that flowed in the room for Joe and the moment his grandmother stood up and sang a song for him.
I thought of her lovely voice this past Sunday when I came to her birthday party. What an honor and a joy to be invited to Grammy’s 90th birthday party. Beverly Kritzler hugged me and I truly felt part of her family. The people in the room were no longer strangers to me, just family that took a while to know.
After the party, we went to Severance Hall for the annual Christmas concert with The Cleveland Orchestra. Then we came home, ordered take out and lit the menorah, the one my husband had growing up.
It was the first night of Chanukah. My husband told our grandkids the story of the Maccabees then recited the blessing in Hebrew. His brother, Gary, who was in town for the birthday bash, lit the menorah. My heart melted looking at all that light and all those smiles. Then the grandkids hid the pickle ornament in the Christmas tree to win Chanukah gelt. A strange mix of traditions, but somehow it works for us.
I never met my husband’s mom. She died long before I met him, so I never had a Jewish mother-in-law to shower me with love and recipes and endless advice, but Gary saved a few of her recipes for me. This week I will bake her chocolate crinkle cookies for Christmas with her great-grandkids and keep her memory alive.
Somehow, we became one big, blended, bunch. On our Christmas tree hang menorah and dreidel ornaments. The dining room is Chanukah central, with blue and silver lights and decorations. Gary keeps buying more ornaments for both holidays, including the “Oy to the World!” and “Happy Challah Days!” signs.
As the menorah candles faded, we talked about Grammy’s party and her legacy, and how lucky we were to be part of it. Then we watched the Hallmark movie “Hanukkah on Rye” and laughed at the references to “Fiddler on the Roof,” Chinese food on Christmas and the right way to lox a bagel.
In the glow of our Chanukah lights and our Christmas tree, I thought about how celebrating both holidays strengthens our family. Some consider Chanukah a minor holiday, but I see it as a major chance to spread Jewish culture, traditions, history and joy in the world.
The world needs more light, especially the kind that comes from family.
