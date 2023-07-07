If you can’t get to the beach this summer, head to the North Coast.
Lake Erie looks and sounds like the ocean when the wind and sun cooperate. Take a staycation and visit lighthouses along the Great Lakes.
We picked five to see on June 21, the Summer Solstice. I went with my dear friend, Vicki. We started in Port Clinton, then hit Marblehead, Huron, Vermilion and Lorain.
At the end of our tour, we stood in a parking lot in Lorain watching a family taking photos of the lighthouse far out in the lake.
“This is the closest one we’ve seen,” they told us.
They had started their lighthouse tour in Conneaut, but pronounced it Cuh-naught, giving themselves away as tourists.
“Where are you from,” I asked.
“Arkansas,” the father said. “We just love lighthouses.”
Think about it: a family traveling from Arkansas took an entire vacation day to wander along our Great Lake to see the lighthouses on our north coast. That’s something I had never done in my 67 years living in Ohio until now.
When I posted photos on Facebook people asked, “What tour did you book?”
We created our own. So can you. Here are my tips:
Start in Port Clinton, then head east. Stop at all the lighthouses along the way. Don’t try to see too many or you won’t have time to enjoy each one.
Port Clinton Lighthouse at 451 W. Lakeshore Drive operated from 1896 to 1952 on private property and was fully restored by volunteers for all to enjoy in 2016. We collected shells on the beach and dug our toes in the sand.
We gave Marblehead Lighthouse State Park more time to explore. We arrived at 110 Lighthouse Drive in Marblehead in time for the noon to 4 p.m. tour. You can climb the 77 circular steps to the top and walk outside around the circular deck at the top for just $3 cash. Kids under 5 are free.
At the top, we were so close to Canada, my cell phone got a text alert: “Welcome to Canada. For full details on your International travel plan, please contact your Account Administrator. Enjoy your trip.”
Built in 1821, it’s the oldest lighthouse to continuously operate on the Great Lakes. It also has a cool museum and gift shop next door.
We drove to Huron Lighthouse and Fishing Pier on North Main Street. The tall, rectangular, white Art Deco steel tower isn’t close enough to touch, but you can walk down the long pier and enjoy the water and kids zipping past on rented scooters.
Vermillion is a charming beach town. The lighthouse is at 480 Main St. Take time for lunch, chocolates, shopping and dessert.
We ended our tour at the Lorain Breakwater Lighthouse on the west side of the Black River. Unless you’re on a boat, you can only see it from a distance.
We saved the rest of the lighthouses for another day, the one in Cleveland, Ashtabula, Conneaut and the two in Fairport Harbor.
A sign at Marblehead Lighthouse set the tone of the tour for me: The Keepers of the Light. I love those words.
That’s what we all are. Keepers of the Light. But so much gets in the way of us shining our light to help others, all of our personal wants and desires shut us off from enjoying what is.
At each lighthouse, I released one thing that blocked the light in me. I found a rock, paused, set an intention, named what I wanted to release and gave that rock a fling into the great lake in front of me. Splash.
I let go of productivity, of being too busy to be present. Here’s to choosing presence over productivity. Splash.
At another lighthouse, I tossed in FOMO – Fear Of Missing Out. No more feeling that where I’m at or what I’m doing and who I am isn’t enough. Splash.
I released what other people think I should be doing with my life and my time. Splash.
I set free all those “shoulds.” No more “shoulding” on or shaming myself. Splash.
At the last lighthouse, I couldn’t find any rocks, just gravel nearby. Ah, all that gravel inside of me, the rough edges of resentments and regrets that block me from experiencing God’s perfect love for me and for you. Splash.
Don’t just take photos of the lighthouses. Embrace their spirit. Be a Keeper of the Light. Release anything that blocks the light from shining through you.
Then you can be a beacon of light for this world that so needs you to shine.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.