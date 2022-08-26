The black greeting card with the swirling orange balls on the front made me laugh on a day when I felt like crying.
It showed the planet Mars spinning out of control across the sky and posed this question: “Is it ever not in retrograde?”
I had to laugh because my friends who are into astrology often blame the craziness of life on the path of Mars. Washer broke down? Lost your keys? Dropped your phone in the toilet? Mars must be in retrograde.
Not even that would cover everything going on lately in my life.
Last month, my sister’s husband fell in a hotel shower. A simple fall. He broke his neck and is paralyzed for life. He’s a beautiful, gentle soul who is now in rehab learning to navigate life from a wheelchair.
Last week, my dear friend, Jill, texted me offering to help my sister. Two hours later, Jill’s husband was in a plane crash. He and another pilot crashed a small plane near a house in Chautauqua, N.Y. He suffered facial injuries, but is doing well.
Days later, a dear friend fell down the steps and broke her back. Fortunately, her spinal cord wasn’t damaged, but she’s looking at months of recovery.
Then I learned one of my favorite writers, Frederick Buechner, had died. When asked how he would sum up everything he had preached and written, he often gave this simple answer: “Listen to your life.”
What is my life telling me to do?
Hit the holy pause button. Just stop. Don’t do a thing but be. A counselor used to tell me, “Don’t just do something, sit there.” Sit and be still. Or as the Psalmist wrote, “Be still and know that I am God.”
Ask the right people for help. It’s not enough to ask for help. You have to ask the right people. Sometimes it’s your family, but not always. Sometimes you need to go to your family of choice, dear friends who love you as is without reminding you of everything you did growing up. They don’t carry the same childhood wounds. They aren’t driving the same U-Haul trucks full of mom and dad baggage.
Create. Draw. Write. Journal. Let all that raw emotion out on paper or in ink or in paint so it doesn’t explode onto others and so you don’t implode.
Right size you. You aren’t the director of this play called “Life.” You are a mere player. You might not even get a speaking part today. That might be best for everyone – especially you.
God is in charge; you aren’t. Whew.
Allow others to be. A dear friend recently told me, “Stop flapping your arms about other people’s pain.” You do you; let them do them. Some people need to be in pain until they finish the lesson they’re caught in. They will flap and fail until they’re finished. They need to complete the process they’re in or they’ll keep repeating it.
Just be a better person than you were yesterday. You don’t need to aim for sainthood or to be superman or superwoman for anyone. If you were awful today, no problem. You lowered the bar so low, it will be easy to raise it tomorrow.
Appreciate what is. Enjoy whatever part of this mess that you can. Even if it’s hospital food. Or an orderly being kind to you. Or the news that the hurting person you love is still alive and can see and hear and swallow and breathe.
Savor the small miracles. They are everywhere. Sometimes we skip right over them looking for Grand Canyon-sized miracles when the pebble in our shoe holds a universe of wonder.
Clean your windshield. Wipe off the debris of where you’ve been so you can clearly see where you are going.
Remember that today’s problem is just a chapter, not the whole book: The story of you and all those you love is still being written. The Great Author of Life is still dreaming up a boffo ending. If you didn’t get a happy ending, it’s because it isn’t the end. Trust the page or paragraph you are living and know the best is yet to come.
Enter the mystery. Buechner wrote, “Listen to your life. See it for the fathomless mystery that it is. In the boredom and the pain of it no less than the excitement and the gladness: touch, taste, smell your way to the holy and hidden heart of it because in the last analysis all moments are key moments, and life itself is grace.”
