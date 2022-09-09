It’s over.
Tennis will never be the same.
Serena Williams changed the sport forever.
She untamed it. She made it wild and ferocious and fierce and fun and fashion fabulous.
Who else enters a tennis court wearing a cape? Or rhinestones? Or a cat woman costume?
It was always so much more than tennis.
It was about being a woman. It was about being a Black woman. And a mother, because Serena knew little girls were watching her transform the game and dreaming about what they might do to change the world.
Last week, Serena stepped onto the court wearing a little black dress, the skirt made of six layers, one for every U.S. Open title she won. I love how she owns her story and tells it her way.
This was her last U.S. Open. The door is now closed. It’s not the end of the Serena Williams story, just the end of this chapter.
As she told us in her farewell message, she is evolving into a new life, not just retiring from tennis. She chose to announce her retirement in Vogue, not on male dominated ESPN or Sports Illustrated. She chose a female-centric publication.
In the September issue of Vogue magazine, she’s standing on a beach wrapped in a stunning blue Balenciaga gown that flowed across the beach and ended up wrapped around her daughter, Olympia, the one whose dream Serena wants to make come true.
Serena wrote: “We’re in my car, and she’s holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes. This robot voice asks her a question: What do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn’t know I’m listening, but I can hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says, “I want to be a big sister.”
Family.
Serena has always been about family. Creating one and honoring the family that brought her to the court.
I’m not a big tennis fan, but I’m a huge Serena Williams fan. Those two black teens from Compton, Calif., walked onto a mostly white person’s court and took ownership of the game forever.
Serena won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 27 years and faced 319 different women. She’s been called “the most decorated Grand Slam player and the “GOAT of all GOATS.”
Her career ended with a three-set loss in the third round of the U.S. Open. She thanked her sister, Venus, and told the crowd, “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed ... I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus.”
Venus arrived in the spotlight first and Serena watched and learned.
Then Serena soared like a rocket. She invented the Serena Slam: she held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time (the French Open, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open. And she had to beat her own sister to win.)
The past 27 years weren’t easy. She won the 2017 Australian Open while she was two months pregnant. She played after having a C-section and two pulmonary embolisms. She played while breastfeeding and suffering post-partum depression. She played after turning 40.
This month she turns 41. Her time for having another child is slipping by. It’s a fact of life women face. There are no longer endless years ahead to grow a family.
Serena, the first Black female athlete to grace the cover of Vogue in 2012, became both a tennis and a fashion icon at the same time. After getting criticized for wearing a black cat suit that the French officials deemed a dress code violation, she wore a one-sleeve tutu to the U.S. Open.
She had her critics. People didn’t like her because she was too loud, too muscular, too flashy, too selfish, too combative. Too Serena.
So she owned it. She became more flashy, loud, muscular and successful.
Then she owned her send-off. She wrote in Vogue, “I’d like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all.”
“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition ... Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”
And we will evolve with her, cheering her on in our own unique flashy, loud, fierce way.
