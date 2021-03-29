March Madness is making a lot of people mad.

And not just because Ohio State University lost in the first round.

I know a lot of you don’t watch basketball. It can be mind numbing, all that dribbling back and forth. Just watch the last two minutes. That’s all you need to see, plus the squeaking of those sneakers is like fingers on a chalkboard.

Stuck in your mind now isn’t it, that awful sound? Eep. Eep. Eep. Sounds like a yard full of yappy dogs.

Football is my sport. College football. The Ohio State Buckeyes, to be exact.

But my grandson who is 12 years old loves sports, so I completed a bracket for the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament. Two, actually. One with the teams I wanted to win. The second, with the teams I expected to win.

The first round results blew up both brackets.

How could Ohio State lose? And to Oral Roberts?

Some fans were so livid they sent nasty messages to Buckeyes forward E. J. Liddell, the leading scorer. One fan threatened to find and attack him and wrote, “Don’t ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do.”

Liddell said, “What did I do to deserve this? I’m human.”

And a young human at that.

The best of humanity was on display when Ohio University took to the court. Yes, that other Ohio school has sports teams, too.

The Bobcats beat Virginia Tech, the defending national champs, in a made-for-TV movie starring point guard Jason Preston.

His dad was never in his life and his mom died of lung cancer when he was 15. A friend of his mom’s finished raising him. He ended his last high school season averaging just two points a game. He hung up his sneakers to study sports writing.

He attended Believe Preparatory Academy in Tennessee, where he played some basketball, got better and made a highlight video. Someone at Ohio U saw it and offered him a scholarship.

March Madness gave us something to cry about when Preston led his team to beat last year’s champs.

The NCAA also made us mad.

Women play an NCAA basketball tournament, only the NCAA doesn’t extend its brand name March Madness to cover female athletes.

Oregon Ducks forward Sedona Prince posted a video of the women’s weight room provided by the NCAA. Only it wasn’t actually a room. It was a stack of dinky dumbbells. Twelve to be exact. Four more than I have in my living room.

Then she showed the men’s weight room. Make that rooms. We’re talking state of the art rows of benches, barbells, racks. We’re talking Planet Fitness on steroids.

The NCAA responded by saying the women didn’t have space for all that.

So Prince posted a video of the women’s room. The empty space available could fill a basketball court. Prince said, “If you aren’t upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it.”

More than 7 million watched her videos. Imagine if 7 million people pressured the NCAA to change.

Before Title IX passed in 1972, my high school had two gyms. The new gym at Ravenna High School was called The Boys Gym. The girls? We got the old gym in a dingy basement. After Title IX, we complained and finally got to use The Boys Gym, but only if the boys weren’t using it.

It’s 2021. That kind of madness should have ended.

The men’s NCAA tournament brings in more than $800 million a year, just from the TV deals. They can spread that money to cover women athletes.

As tennis great Billie Jean King tweeted, “Equal time, equal access, equal facilities, equal treatment. The #NCAA must do better.”

Let’s demand it.

