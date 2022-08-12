Content Warning: This column contains adult subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.
I’m not going to name names, but you know who you are.
You’re the guy who never wanted kids and would totally freak out if your girlfriend or wife got pregnant.
You’re the guy who loves kids but already has too many or just the right amount and doesn’t want to have any more.
You’re the guy who thinks his wife is too old to get pregnant because she’s already 40.
You’re the guy who believes his partner is too “smart” to get pregnant because she’s on the pill and would never, ever miss one.
You’re the guy who thinks there’s no way you would or could get someone pregnant because you’re always so careful to pull out fast.
You’re the guy who believes every partner who tells you she is on the pill.
You’re the guy who is confident every condom is 100% effective to prevent making a baby.
You’re the guy who doesn’t bother to think about it at all because your girlfriend or wife carries the entire burden of your unplanned pregnancy fears or nightmares.
You’re the perfect guy to get a vasectomy.
Ah, ah, ah. Do not scroll away or turn the page.
You, yes, you, need to put some skin in the game.
In light of the Taliban, oops, the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, it’s time you do something.
Men, yes, you, all of you, we need you involved.
An unplanned pregnancy isn’t just a woman’s issue. A woman can have one baby a year. Men can father hundreds well into old age.
If you’ve already had a vasectomy, here’s your high-five. Woo hoo! Now if you could do one more thing: tell five guys you know how easy it was. Tell them how nothing changed in your sex life. Tell them how wonderful it is to have carefree, worry free sex. Tell them how grateful you are that you’re never ever gonna get that call from a woman saying, “Honey, I’m late.”
The rest of you, man up.
Women have done their part. They bleed every month. Take birth control pills that alter their hormones and moods and body. They get IUDs and implants that can cause extreme pain and dangerous side effects. They risk getting blood clots, enduring abnormal bleeding and pain all for the sake of preventing an unplanned pregnancy that you helped create.
The burden is already on them. Take it off.
A male is involved in 100% of unplanned pregnancies. Be part of the prevention. Be the solution.
I recently read in The New York Times that over 40% of the 6 million annual pregnancies in the United States are unplanned. Of those, one in five ends in abortion.
Ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned, men have been rushing to get vasectomies, according to The Washington Post.
The surgery is simple. My husband had it before I married him. He even asked the doctor if he could watch and did. It didn’t change anything in his ability to enjoy sex. It just took away all the worry about fathering another child.
In medical terms, a vasectomy is a minor surgery that takes about a half-hour. A doctor cuts/blocks/disconnects the vas deferens tubes so no sperm will be released during ejaculation. You can go back to work in a few days. You can get back to exercise in seven days. You can have sex within a week. But use birth control until for a few months so any last sperm that were on their way out find the exit ramp.
Yes, there will be some bruising and swelling and a dull ache that all goes away. (As rough as that sounds, try having menstrual cramps every month for 30 years.) Buy two bags of frozen peas, one to plop on your privates and one to keep in the freezer to take its place.
The surgery does not affect your sexual function. Your partner won’t even be able to tell.
The burden to prevent pregnancy and abortions should fall on both people making the oops baby. And if she does get pregnant, the entire burden of raising the child often falls on her, too.
A vasectomy can cost up to $1,000. But consider this: The cost to raise a child from birth to college is over $270,000.
Made you cringe, didn’t I?
I hope it made you grab your phone and make that appointment today.
Men, vasectomies prevent abortions.
