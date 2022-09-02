Cleveland Browns fans got a breath of fresh air to briefly clear away the stench that is the Deshaun Watson deal.
Pop the Champagne. Former team owner Art Modell did not get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Many believe he should never be inducted in the coach/contributor category because he moved the beloved Browns to Baltimore after the 1995 season.
Does time heal all wounds? I wish that were true, but in this case, we’re talking about an amputation.
Modell betrayed the entire city.
So what’s worse? Modell moving the team or the Watson deal?
The Browns blew all their money and threw away all their goodwill hiring a quarterback who appears to prey on female massage therapists. Thirty different women say he sexually assaulted them or tried to during massages. Two grand juries declined to indict him, but read the graphic details of his behavior and you have to conclude the guy is in serious need of a therapist – the kind that doesn’t offer massages.
The NFL suspended him for 11 games and fined him $5 million. Sounds like a lot until you deduct it from the $230 million the Browns tossed away to hire him.
“I continue to stand on my innocence,” Watson tells us. That’s a far cry from admitting he hurt others, an even farther cry from the NFL’s claim that he “has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return.”
At least donations to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center went up after he was signed.
For the record, I’ll be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals until Watson is gone. If you plan to cheer for Watson, riddle me this: Why did Watson seek treatment from 66 different massage therapists in 18 months when his team had a full-time staff member available to treat him?
But I digress. Back to Modell, who will be remembered long after Watson is forgotten. We will never forget the day the Maryland governor held a press conference to announce, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a signed contract in hand. The Browns are indeed coming to Baltimore.”
At least the NFL let us keep the colors, uniform designs and name in Cleveland, so there was no Baltimore Browns.
Of course, there are many reasons people want Modell in the Hall of Fame. Ravens fans are still raving about him. Ryan Mink recently wrote this post on baltimoreravens.com:
“There’s no doubt that Modell, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 87, has the credentials. He’s been denied for far too long by those who have harbored anger after the move of the Cleveland Browns’ franchise to Baltimore. That’s despite the fact that three other former owners (Dan Reeves, Lamar Hunt and Al Davis) all moved their franchises and are in the Hall of Fame.
“Modell was the chairman of the NFL Television Committee for 31 years (1962-1993), and the contracts he negotiated set the standard for professional sports and paved the way for the massive TV ratings, popularity and revenue the league enjoys to this day...
“His teams won two NFL championships, including Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens. They played in three more title games and four more AFC championship games.”
Modell owned the Browns for 35 years; he owned the Ravens for nine. I think Browns fans get to decide the fate of his hall of fame status.
Modell bought the Browns in 1962. His first big act? He fired legendary coach Paul Brown. Fans named the team after the coach and Modell fires him? Brown was the team’s only coach for its first 17 years in existence.
Modell fired head coach Bill Belichick, who had fired beloved quarterback Bernie Kosar. He fired coach Marty Schottenheimer after four straight playoff appearances and two AFC Championship games. He traded Paul Warfield to the Miami Dolphins.
It’s sad, but true, Modell is so disliked that when he died in 2012, the NFL asked all the teams to hold a moment of silence – except for the Browns. They didn’t want Modell’s family to hear all the booing that might fill the air at Browns Stadium.
New York Giants President and CEO John Mara recently called Modell one of the greatest owners in the history of the NFL, “He contributed in so many ways to the success of this league, and he deserves a place in Canton.”
Nope.
Modell wanted out of Ohio. Let’s honor his wishes.
Keep him out of Canton. Let Baltimore build him a shrine.
