It’s here.
Like it or not, artificial intelligence will soon take over the world.
Not my world, you’re telling yourself.
Don’t need it. Don’t want it. Don’t plan on using it.
Sure.
Just like the woman who once said, “I hate email. I am never going to use this,” and now checks her email every hour to stay in touch with friends from all over the world.
Yes, that was me, fighting change.
When it comes to change, resistance is futile.
AI scares me. But so does most change. Like the internet, it will be used for good and for harm, because ultimately humans have a choice to better humanity or to hurt it.
My husband calls AI a true historic moment, as momentous as the arrival of the mobile phone. I’m guessing even bigger.
Technology keeps evolving faster than I want it to. My gramma had a party line. My parents had one phone with a cord we 11 kids stretched into another room to get privacy for our five-minute call. When I first started dating my husband, he had one of the first cellphones. It was the size of a shoebox. It resembled the giant radios used in combat. Every time he pulled it out, someone yelled, “We got incoming!”
Will AI kill creativity? You bet. Will it spark creativity? You bet.
Will AI inspire people to create more ways to hurt each other? Of course. Will AI find cures and treatments for diseases? It already has.
Teachers are already using it to create lesson plans. Is that a bad thing? Not if it saves them time so they can rest, reboot and be more humanly present to students in the classroom.
My husband urges people to test the waters. Give the chatbot the title of a talk or report you’re working on. Then ask AI for 10 alternative titles. He showed me. Mind blown.
So I asked AI: Give me 10 ways artificial intelligence will harm society and 10 ways it will help.
It shot back the answer in less than a minute with this qualifier: “These lists are not meant to be comprehensive or predictive, but rather to explore possible scenarios based on current trends and potential future developments. The impact of AI on society will depend on how it is developed, deployed and regulated, as well as on the values and priorities of the individuals and organizations involved.”
In general, this is how it said AI could harm society:
Job displacement and automation with AI replacing human workers; AI algorithms can perpetuate and amplify biases and stereotypes; privacy and security breaches; weaponization and warfare; manipulation of public opinion and behavior through fake news; environmental risks through unintended consequences; economic and political destabilization; ethical and legal dilemmas; technological dependence and addiction; and existential and philosophical concerns.
The 10 ways artificial intelligence could help society:
Health care and medicine with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases and disabilities; education and learning; transportation and mobility; energy and sustainability; agriculture by enhancing food production, distribution and safety; creativity and culture by helping to create art, music, literature, and other forms of cultural expression; science and research; business and entrepreneurship; addressing social and humanitarian challenges, like poverty, human rights and disaster response; and enhancing personal well-being by providing personalized services, support and fostering social connections and engagement.
My husband’s approach to AI is a good one: If you don’t want to start using it, at least begin to understand it.
Why? It’s already here.
Yes, the societal implications are scary. You think we have fake news now? With AI, someone can create a person to look and sound like any leader and spout all sorts of nonsense. Imagine the upheaval to elections and democracies around the world.
It can be used to carry out a coup, but it might also help cure cancer.
It might increase unemployment, or it could reduce workloads and give everyone a shorter work week.
Even the Pope is on board, urging us to “be vigilant and work to ensure that the discriminatory use of these instruments does not take root at the expense of the most fragile and excluded.”
He invited leaders to “continue with boldness and discernment, in search of the ways that will lead to an ever broader involvement of all those who have the good of the human family at heart.”
The AI genie is out of the lamp.
We don’t get three wishes to force it back in. My wish is that we use it elevate the lives of all.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.