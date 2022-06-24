“Ozark” is over.
So is “This is Us.”
We’ve hit the pause button on “Yellowstone” until next season.
But there’s a new drama in town: The House Inquiry.
It’s riveting.
The newest mini-series unravels the facts of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup to interrupt the smooth transition of power that is an American institution.
The true story of the Capitol riot stars Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
I am mesmerized.
Not by the violence and hatred we are seeing, some of it for the first time, but by Cheney, a politician who is putting country over party, country over her political future, country over ego and ambition.
How rare. How noble. How wonderful.
As most people know, I’m a Democrat. I grew up blue-collar in a big family in a small town with just enough to get by. I believed my party was a party for the working class, not the people with power and money, even though the Kennedys had both.
Most people don’t know, but I was briefly a Republican. I switched parties when John McCain was running against George W. Bush. A former POW, he was the real deal, an American hero who put country above his own freedom, country above party. Until he lost, tried to run again and knew he would only get financial backing from the GOP if he sold his soul.
He bought it back with a life of service, dignity and integrity before he died and had a funeral any president would envy.
Then there’s Donald Trump, who only cares about Donald Trump. How anyone who truly loves this country could support this egomaniac leaves me baffled. Especially after he encouraged a coup, then sat back and watched from the safety of his room on TV. What a coward.
Cheney is the opposite of a coward. That woman is a warrior on the front lines fighting for the soul of this nation. Her party already lost its soul, and she knows it. So do most people in the GOP.
She is standing up for the Constitution, that document that makes America great again and again, every day.
She is standing up for the rule of law, reminding us over and over again that no one, especially not the president, is above the law.
She is standing up for the truth to topple the “big lie” that Trump won the election. Trump lost. All by himself.
The hearings prove this wasn’t just an attack on a building. It was an attack on our country by its own people and its own president.
The rioters attacked police with sticks, poles and fists. They set up gallows for Vice President Mike Pence. Someone took time to buy that lumber and lug it to D.C.
When they chanted those words, “Hang Mike Pence,” the president of the United States did nothing to intervene.
Nothing.
Trump could have used his power to protect police. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards said, “I was slipping in people’s blood.” Instead, he gave no orders to the National Guard to stop the rioters. Pence was the guardian of democracy that day, issuing “very explicit, very direct, unambiguous orders,” according to Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs.
Trump is still delusional. He still believes Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to make America great again.”
Pence was the hero that day. I cried when he read the vote count to assure the smooth transition of power. He risked his life and his political future that day to preserve democracy.
Trump risked the lives of everyone in the Capitol.
I hope he’s watching in his living room as Cheney flattens his fiction forever.
Cheney is putting her political life on the line for her country.
I’m in awe of her. Here is a woman shunned by her own party, a party that has tried and failed to shut her up. They would if they could.
Too many Republicans don’t have the guts to acknowledge the truth of Trump. They still want his followers’ votes and money. Speak the truth and your political future is over. Just ask U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez from Ohio.
Cheney knows she won’t win another Wyoming election.
She has already won something bigger and better.
A place in history next to our founding fathers.
The Declaration of Independence ends with these words: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Those 56 men who signed that document put their lives on the line to preserve and protect the freedoms we now cherish.
Cheney just signed her name next to theirs.
