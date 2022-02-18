No way.
I’m not going to watch, I told myself.
And yet somehow I can’t stop watching.
Those five giant circles pull me in like a lasso. That theme music, so majestic and timeless, beckons me to the couch every night for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Of course I hate the Big Brother that China has become, a dictatorship where athletes disappear if they speak up, where monuments to a government massacre vanish overnight, where the internet is censored for everyone.
China wins the gold in human rights violations – hands down.
We know. We all know. The whole world is watching.
So we watch past China, to witness the pomp and pageantry, to reward the rest of the world. Although I still think the London Olympics had the best opening ever when the Queen jumped out of a helicopter with James Bond, even though a stunt person in a wig was the one who actually landed in the stadium.
There’s lots of patriotism and national pride on display, with flag waving, flag raising and anthems played. And there’s always some controversy or complication. This year gave us the ongoing omicron variant.
But those masks couldn’t make us miss the smiles behind them. The eyes of every athlete gave away their relief, their joy, their disappointment.
In a world divided by the pandemic, politics and religion, the Olympics can still unite us. Not over winners and losers. Most athletes are competing against themselves, their own insecurities, fears and scores.
For many of us, it’s not about the medal count or controversy between countries. There’s no longer an East German judge to punish American skaters with low scores. There are no longer rumors over which athletes will defect from the USSR.
Now we watch to figure out the allure of curling. It’s kind of like bocce on ice but without balls, a court and cannoli served afterward.
And who thought up the skiing with guns combo? Skiing with a loaded gun on your back seems a tad irresponsible unless you’re in a Bond movie.
You gotta love the commentators and commercials gushing inspirational quotes: “Start your impossible … Dreams are on the line.” But will someone please kill that creepy commercial where a person opens a basement door to a woman pleading, “Help me,” followed by, “I’m scared the picture quality will suffer.”
My favorite people are the para-athletes who tell us, “It’s OK, you can stare,” as they pull on a prosthetic leg to go out snowboarding.
Costume and music choices remain a mystery to me. They’re skating to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Schindler’s List” and Elton John. They’re wearing sequins and sparkles, a Joker costume and a Hunger Games outfit. One figure skater dressed like Jesus while skating to “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
There are too many highlights to mention, but watching a career end with spontaneous celebration was one. The athlete who won gold in Torino, Vancouver and Pyeongchang ended up in fourth place when snowboarder Shaun White fell on his third run in the half pipe. He took off his helmet, waved and cried. His competitors stood in line to thank him for changing their sport forever.
The words that come out after a long day at your fifth Olympic Winter Games. 🏂@shaunwhite | @usskiteam | @fissnowboard#Beijing2022 | #WinterOlympics | #SBLVI | #SuperBowl— Olympics (@Olympics) February 13, 2022
Chloe Kim became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals when she won the snowboard half-pipe.
History maker.Chloe Kim is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic #Snowboard Halfpipe golds. 🥇🥇#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/0vtvo0NnHh— Olympics (@Olympics) February 10, 2022
Nathan Chen fell in the last Winter Olympics, but this time set a world record, earning the highest score ever in the men’s short program and the title, best figure skater in the world.
Nathan Chen is revelling in the glory of being an Olympic #figureskating champion.He could go for a fourth consecutive world title in March but, for now, he's looking forward to watching his @TeamUSA colleagues in action at #Beijing2022.@isu_figure | @nathanwchen pic.twitter.com/IoMmKCeDIp— Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2022
We also witnessed “agony of defeat” moments. Mikaela Shiffrin slid, crashed and missed a gate in the giant slalom. Alpine skier Nina O’Brien crashed across the finish line and didn’t get up. She had to have surgery to repair a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula bones.
When it’s all said and done, it’s about the stories, not the medals. Stories of sacrifice, suffering, redemption and resilience.
They fall. They get up. They keep trying.
We mere mortals worry about falling on ice; these athletes are hell bent on flying on it.
The Olympics reminds me that we’re all in this together. We all gasp when any figure skater falls. We all hold our breath when any skier crashes. We all cringe when any snowboarder falls from the sky. We all cheer when any athlete breaks a world record.
It’s not about countries and borders, patriotism and nationalism.
We’re all part of something greater, and it’s the same thing: We’re on one big, beautiful planet full of interesting, resilient, passionate people who stretch the impossible so the rest of us can see what is possible.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.