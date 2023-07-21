Want to end abortion?
Prevent unplanned pregnancies?
Can both sides agree on that?
If so, there is big news to celebrate: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just approved the sale of the first over-the-counter daily birth control pill. That means people will be able to go to a drugstore and buy birth control pills as easy as buying aspirin.
Last week, the FDA released this statement: “Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online.”
“Nonprescription availability of Opill may reduce barriers to access by allowing individuals to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider. Almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.”
Almost half? That’s 3 million unplanned pregnancies.
This non-prescription birth control pill is a game-changer.
Next year, those in the United States will not need a prescription to get Opill, the most effective birth control method available without a prescription.
It’s even more effective at preventing pregnancies than condoms and spermicides. It’s expected to be available in the U.S. in stores and online. CVS already said it will sell Opill.
The FDA calls it a mini pill because it contains just one hormone, progestin, that thickens cervical mucus to stop sperm from penetrating and slows down the egg’s movement through the fallopian tubes.
Opill was approved 50 years ago. It’s 93% effective at preventing pregnancies, according to The New York Times.
The key now is to make Opill affordable and available to those who need it most, those who would be hurt most by an unplanned pregnancy, poor, minority women with fewer resources.
The next political fight is to get insurance companies to cover an over-the-counter pill. They should. It’s much cheaper to cover a pill than cover a pregnancy and lifetime health care for a child.
The best way to end abortion is by preventing unwanted pregnancies. What if those on the right worked to diminish the need for abortion instead of trying to end access to abortion?
Instead of closing down clinics and creating more laws to restrict abortion and ending all access to choice, why not cut the need for abortions by supporting better pregnancy prevention measures. Imagine if this pill helped make abortion nearly obsolete.
I’m all for it.
I grew up Catholic at a time when birth control was taboo. It was considered a sin by the Church, which was one reason my parents had 11 kids.
I got pregnant at 21 when I was a college student. I wasn’t using birth control at the time because I was careless and because birth control was considered a sin. So was premarital sex, but if I had used birth control too, I would be committing two sins: having premarital sex and using birth control. That’s Catholic math for you.
Birth control was considered a sin against nature by a church that failed to acknowledge the gift of science and scientists that God gave the world to help them better plan families so they could better care, feed and educate all the children they created.
Effective birth control is often lost in the debate about abortion, yet if we put more effort into prevention, we would reduce the need for abortions.
In Colorado, when women were given better access to birth control, the unplanned pregnancy rate fell, fewer women dropped out of high school and more women finished college. The state’s teen birth rate and teen abortion rate dropped 54% and 64% after IUDs became an affordable option at low-income health clinics, according to the Denver Post.
Colorado Public Radio reported: “From 2009 to 2015 – a period of six years beginning with the program’s inception – birth and abortion rates in Colorado both dropped by half among teens ages 15 to 19 and by 20% among women ages 20 to 24.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment posted this online: “The Colorado Family Planning Initiative (CFPI) drove a 50% reduction in teen births and abortions, avoided nearly $70 million in public assistance costs and empowered thousands of young women to make their own choices on when or whether to start a family.” It also posted these highlights:
Births to women without a high school education fell 38%.
Second and higher order births to teens were cut by 57%.
America is split on abortion and on the right to choose.
It’s time both parties unite behind this pill and reduce the need for abortions.
