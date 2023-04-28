The world needs a lesson in Civility 101. Let’s make it a simple multiple-choice quiz:
You live in a rural area. A car pulls into your drive late one night. As it turns around to leave, you:
A. Wave goodbye
B. Call the police to report a trespasser and jot down the license plate number.
C. Shoot to kill, and do
A teenager rings your doorbell around 10 p.m.. You:
A. Cautiously come to the door to see what the child needs
B. Call the police to report a suspicious person on your property
C. Don’t say a word. Shoot the child through your locked glass door, hitting him in the head. After he falls down bleeding, you shoot him again in the arm.
A child’s basketball rolls into your yard. You:
A. Help the child retrieve it and engage in a quick game for fun
B. Call the police to report trespassing
C. Go in the house, get your gun and shoot at the child and her parents, wounding all three
Two cheerleaders approach your car in a parking lot. One enters your car by mistake, sees you inside and gets out. You:
A. Introduce yourself as the owner of the car and ask if they need help finding their car
B. Reach for your cell phone to dial 9-1-1 just in case
C. Get out of your car, grab your gun and shoot at the women as one rolls down the window of another car to apologize
I’d like to believe most people would opt for A. Or if afraid of people in general, choose B. Lately, too many people are choosing C. Shoot to kill. Use deadly force for mundane mistakes.
It’s getting crazy out there.
On April 13, Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen, rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Mo.,
at 10 p.m. He was picking up his younger twin brothers from a friend’s at a house on 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street by mistake. An easy mistake. Almost a deadly one. Police say Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man shot the teen through the locked glass door without a word exchanged. The bullet struck the teen above his left eye and upper right arm. Lester was charged with first-degree assault.
On April 15, in Hebron, N.Y., a car full of friends went to the wrong address looking for a party around 10 p.m. No one left the vehicle, no one interacted with the man who lived there, no one exchanged any threats. The homeowner grabbed his gun, fired from his porch as the car left, killing Kaylin Gillis, 20. Police arrested Kevin Monahan, 65, and charged him with second-degree murder.
On April 18, in Elgin, Texas, two cheerleaders were shot in a supermarket parking lot after one of the women got in a vehicle she thought was hers. As soon as she saw a man sitting in the passenger seat, she got out. The man came out of the car and fired his gun at the girls. One girl was shot in the back and leg; the other girl was grazed by a bullet. Police arrested Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., 25, and charged him with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
On April 18, a man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents in Gastonia, N.C. as they attempted to retrieve their basketball after it rolled into his yard. Police say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, went into his house, came out with a gun and ran down the street firing it at them. He faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Wrong driveway. Wrong house. Wrong yard. Wrong neighbors to live nearby.
Wrong people owning guns.
Deadly force should be reserved for police officers trained to serve and protect others.
I support our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. That doesn’t mean anyone should have the right to own an arsenal or an AR-15 rifle or to blast a shotgun, rifle or revolver at anyone who pulls into your drive, steps into your car, rolls a ball in your yard or rings your doorbell by mistake.
These encounters were not about self-defense. No one on the other side of these encounters had a weapon or posed a threat.
Fear pulled the trigger. Fear and irrational anger.
If you own a gun, lock it up. Keep it locked up, especially if you’re angry.
A gun doesn’t make you safer. It puts others in danger. The leading cause of death for children and teenagers is gun violence. Not car crashes. Not cancer. Guns.
Guns kill people. Way too many of them.
Don’t add to the list.
