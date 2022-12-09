It seemed like a simple task: declutter my cellphone.
During the commercials of a Hallmark movie, I would simply scroll through my address book and delete any phone numbers no longer needed on my iPhone.
You know the kind. Business contacts that long ago faded away. Strangers you met at a party or work conference you promised to connect with but never did. Restaurants that closed, stores you no longer frequent, services you no longer need.
I deleted names I no longer recognized and decided to keep only those contacts that sparked with joy. I didn’t think the task would level me to tears, but it did.
We all have numbers in our phones that can no longer reach a person we once held so dear. I just never realized I had so many.
They were scattered among the living, important contacts – like my Cleveland Jewish News boss, my dog trainer, groomer and vet; dozens of cousins and siblings and spouses, and nieces, nephews and neighbors; authors and agents, doctors, the plow guy, favorite places, like ice cream shops, drug stores, restaurants, bakeries and bookstores and my mechanic Howard at Mike’s Service who is like a spare dad reminding me to check my oil.
All those names of dear ones gone did me in. I’m 66. How could I have lost so many people I’ve loved?
My cousin, Nancy, who died at 60 after fighting glioblastoma. She was a pioneer in the medical field. They told her story on “60 Minutes.” Her husband, Greg, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer after she died. He’s still kicking. He even fell in love and remarried.
My cousin, Rusty, was just 66. Cancer claimed him so quickly his wife and two children are still in shock.
My nephew, Michael, whose phone number still starts with area code 614 from when he attended Ohio University, even though he left there over a decade ago. He died at 34 and left a hole in the souls of all who loved him.
Holly Burgess, a dear friend who spent her life teaching and never stopped even after she retired. Her lessons in those last years were all about love, mercy and compassion.
Mansfield Frazier, a beloved community activist who taught us all to give ex-felons a second chance.
Frank Harnichar, who brought me a Life is Good cap when I went bald from chemo. He taught me that when you live a life of gratitude, everything is a “get to,” not a “have to.”
Ed Rafferty, who I’d known for four decades, died just months ago. I can’t bear to delete his number. I want to believe he’ll pick up when it rings, and when I ask, “How are you?” He’ll answer like he always did, “I’m old.”
Lecia Scaglione, a beautiful soul in Phoenix who gave me a boost of confidence to write the truth, no matter what, like her sister, Mary Karr, does.
But now Lecia’s gone. They’re all gone.
When I got to Z, I knew I’d find Jeffrey Zaslow, a best-selling author who gave me such great advice every time we spoke. He died one winter day in 2012, in a car wreck on the way home from a book signing. He was 53.
I keep his business card on my computer, next to a card that reads: “Inspire: to affect, guide or arouse by divine influence. To fill with enlivening or exalting emotion. To stimulate to action, motivate; to affect or touch.”
That’s what all these people did. Inspire me to be a better person. So I left their names and numbers in my phone, every single one of them, to inspire me to be my highest, best self.
A few contacts in my phone are now fighting cancer or struggling through other medical traumas. I hope they will still be here next year. I paused to bless them all.
There were friends who moved out of state, to Oregon, North Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, who promised to stay in touch but we didn’t. I keep their numbers. It’s never too late, right?
The most joyful contact in my phone is the newest one. My grandson, Asher. He got a cellphone this year. Every morning we text our Wordle results. It’s like a wave from him every day – that and all those ESPN stories he sends me.
When I’m done clearing out my phone, I’m grateful for the tether that it is.
It’s a lifeline to all who once blessed my life and to all who still do.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.