We almost believed she would never die.
She was a rock, an anchor, a beacon through dark times and the most powerful woman in the world for seven decades.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. She was 96. Charles will finally become king at age 73. Why didn’t she turn over the reins and reign to Charles earlier? I believe his mother honored a divine oath she made to God, not just to her country.
That’s why I feel such a deep sense of admiration for her.
Hers was an accidental reign. She was never meant to be queen, since her father wasn’t meant to be king. His brother, King Edward VII, chose marriage to a divorced American over the throne in 1936. When King George VI died in his sleep at age 56, Elizabeth became queen at age 25.
Over seven decades, she met with 14 U.S. presidents and 15 prime ministers. She was always stable and steady in an ever changing world. What never changed, it seemed, was her. The pearls, the hats, the corgis, the wave, the purse perched on her left arm.
The purse. Whatever did she keep in there?
It turns out, she used the purse to send signals to her staff to come rescue her. Conversation too boring? She moved the handbag from her left arm to her right. Dreadful encounter? She set the purse on the floor.
A royal biographer revealed that the Queen carried in it a mirror, lipstick, mints, reading glasses, tissues, treats for her Corgis, a hankie, a pen and a cleanly folded five- or 10-pound note for church offerings.
And perhaps lunch. Her majesty made a delightful video with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in June. The two are having tea when the clumsy bear offers her a sandwich from his hat. “Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich,” he says. “I always keep one for emergencies.”
“So do I. I keep mine in here,” the Queen says, then pulls an unwrapped sandwich out of her purse.
During the London 2012 Summer Olympics, she teamed with actor Daniel Craig who was in character as James Bond. It all seems serious business as the “spy” escorts her from Buckingham Palace to a waiting helicopter. Then, to everyone’s surprise, the queen (a stunt double) jumps out of the helicopter in a sparkly pink dress and parachutes into the opening ceremonies.
In real life, her skirts were weighted so they would never fly up in a breeze.
Of course, she was a flawed human being. A flawed mother, a flawed mother in law, a flawed grandmother, and yet somehow, she was the perfect queen. Steady and stable even as the world around her rocked.
Her sense of duty and service never wavered. At 21 years old, when most Americans celebrate the right to have a legal drink, she gave this speech two years after the end of World War II:
“If we all go forward together with an unwavering faith, a high courage, and a quiet heart, we shall be able to make of this ancient commonwealth, which we all love so dearly, an even grander thing – more free, more prosperous, more happy and a more powerful influence for good in the world – than it has been in the greatest days of our forefathers.
“To accomplish that we must give nothing less than the whole of ourselves. There is a motto which has been borne by many of my ancestors - a noble motto, “I serve” ... I can make my solemn act of dedication with a whole Empire listening. I should like to make that dedication now. It is very simple.
“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong…God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it.”
Then 25 years later, she confirmed that vow: “When I was 21, I pledged my life to the service of our people. Although that vow was made in my salad days when I was green in judgment, I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”
She once told mourners, “Grief is the price we pay for love.”
The global grief we are witnessing is an outpouring of love for a woman who gave the whole of herself to the whole world, all the way to the end.
